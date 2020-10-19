Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent launched with option of customized graphics

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced the launch of Splendor+ Black and Accent at ₹64,470 (ex showroom) which can now also be customized with graphics as per the choice of the buyer.

The Splendor+ Black and Accent edition comes in an ‘All-Black’ avatar with black tyres, black engine and black chain cover. A 3D Hero logo can be bought as an optional extra. The entire kit, including graphics, can e

The most interesting highlight however are the three graphics available to choose from on the Splendor which have been selected after a country-wide contest - called Hero CoLabs - which saw thousands of entries. The company states that the three winning designs have now been put into production. The design themes are - Beetle Red, Firefly Golden and Bumble Bee Yellow.

Customers can opt to purchase these design themes at an additional cost of ₹899 but may also not have these themes at all. Customers can also buy the complete kit including graphics, 3D Hero Logo and Rim Tape at a ₹1,399.