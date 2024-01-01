Hero MotorCorp teases Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle, unveiling on Jan 22

Hero MotoCorp has teased a new motorcycle which is possibly to come as a premium big bike based on the Harley-Davidson X440. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has teased the big bike through an audio clip. The deep bassy exhaust note is similar to the Harley-Davidson X440, which fuelled the speculation that a big bike from India's number one two-wheeler brand is coming.

Hero MotoCorp claims the upcoming big bike will mark a new era. Despite being the biggest shareholder in the commuter motorcycle segment thanks to its Splendor series, Hero MotoCorp has been expressing its ambition to be a major player in the premium segment as well. Keeping an eye on this target, Hero MotoCorp has joined hands with Harley-Davidson. Under this collaboration, the two brands jointly launched the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle in India in 2023 at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This made the X440 the most affordable Harley-Davidson in its history. The roadster came challenging tough models like the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The upcoming Hero motorcycle is expected to come sharing a host of equipment alongside the engine and transmission with the Harley-Davidson X440. Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle is a 440 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 27 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. Expect the upcoming Hero motorcycle to come with the same engine, which would churn out the same power and torque output as the X440. Brake and suspension equipment too are expected to come the same as the X440.

However, Hero MotoCorp is expected to incorporate a distinctive design for its upcoming motorcycle. On the design front, the upcoming Hero motorcycle is expected to come with a retro theme. Expect more details about the upcoming motorcycle to be revealed soon over the next few days.

