Hero MotoCorp to unveil 4 new models including Xpulse 210 & e-scooter, at EICMA

The annual EICMA motorcycle exhibition, one of the world’s largest two-wheeler shows, is set to kick off next week in Milan, Italy. Running from November 5 to November 10, EICMA 2024 promises to bring exciting new models and innovations from motorcycle manufacturers across the globe. Hero MotoCorp, along with its EV-focused sub-brand Vida , has officially confirmed that it will be unveiling four new models, including an electric scooter. Here’s a list of expected models to be showcased during the show by Hero.

Hero Xpulse 210

The Hero Xpulse 210 is expected to take centre stage. This model likely builds on the success of the Xpulse 200 4V. Rumour suggest that the Xpulse 210 will sport a more powerful 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine, replacing the Xpulse 200’s air-cooled setup. With a six-speed gearbox, revised chassis, and dual-purpose tires, the Xpulse 210 promises greater versatility and performance. In addition to powertrain enhancements, the Xpulse 210 might also get stylistic updates and a longer-travel suspension to boost its off-road credentials.

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero’s iconic Karizma series appears to be getting a significant update as well. Latest patent filings by Hero MotoCorp suggest a new model, potentially called the Karizma XMR 250, equipped with a redesigned fairing, fuel tank, and upgraded suspension. The new model is expected to feature a new 250cc liquid-cooled engine.

As of now, we do not know the power and torque levels of the Hero's 250 cc engine. But the current 210 cc engine puts out around 24 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. This makes the Karizma, the most powerful motorcycle in its class.

Hero is also expected to showcase the 2.5R Xtunt, a naked version of the Karizma XMR 250. This street-focused bike may feature angular bodywork, a distinctive low-slung headlight, and a stripped-back aesthetic. Paired with tubular handlebars, the 2.5R Xtunt could be Hero’s answer for riders seeking urban agility with a sporty edge.

Vida electric scooter

Hero’s sub brand, Vida will showcase an electric scooter, potentially an upgrade or new variant of the existing V1 model. With two variants already available, the V1 Pro and Plus, Vida has established itself as a contender in India’s EV market. EICMA could reveal a third version or a fresh model altogether, aligning with the rising demand for eco-friendly urban mobility solutions.

