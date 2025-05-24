Hero MotoCorp to launch two new Vida electric scooters on July 1

Hero MotoCorp has officially announced that it will launch two new electric scooters under its Vida brand on July 1, 2025. The announcement for the new upcoming products was made during the company’s FY2025 earnings call, where senior management confirmed plans to expand its electric two-wheeler portfolio with more accessible models.

Currently, the Vida lineup includes three variants of the V2 electric scooter: V2 Lite, V2 Plus, and V2 Pro. The upcoming additions are expected to be more affordable, aimed at widening the brand’s reach in the electric mobility segment.

Focus on affordability

While specific details about the new models have not been disclosed, reports indicate that Hero is developing a new cost-efficient EV platform, referred to as ACPD. This platform may allow the company to price its electric scooters closer to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers.

Hero is presently producing around 7,000 electric scooters per month and with the launch of the new models, the combined output could rise to 15,000 units per month.

Dealer network expansion

In line with the upcoming launches, Hero is continuing to expand its Vida dealer network. The brand currently operates 203 Vida touchpoints, including 180 dealerships across 116 cities. This expansion is intended to improve accessibility and service coverage for Vida customers across the country.

Sales growth in FY2025

Hero MotoCorp recorded sales of 48,673 electric two-wheelers in FY2025, representing a 175 per cent increase over the 17,720 units sold in FY2024. The Vida range competes in a market that includes electric two-wheelers from manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Ather, Bajaj, TVS and Ampere.

The current Vida V2 range is priced between ₹74,000 and ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). A recent price revision has brought the entry-level variant below the prices of some key competitors.

