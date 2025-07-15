HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Motocorp To Enter European Markets In Q2 Fy26; Germany, France, Spain And Uk On The Cards

Hero MotoCorp to enter Germany, France, Spain and UK in Q2 FY26, says Chairman Pawan Munjal

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2025, 09:37 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hero MotoCorp is aiming to enter key European markets in Q2 FY26.

Xpulse 210
Hero MotoCorp is aiming to enter key European markets in Q2 FY26.
Xpulse 210
Hero MotoCorp is aiming to enter key European markets in Q2 FY26.
View Personalised Offers on
Hero HF Deluxe arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Hero MotoCorp is planning to enter the European market in this quarter. The homegrown two-wheeler giant that already has a strong presence in the international market is planning to launch its products in the European markets like Germany, France, Spain and the UK in the second quarter (July-September) of the current financial year. This comes as a key part of the brand's global expansion strategy.

Hero MotoCorp's Chairman, Pawan Munjal, said that a bold global expansion roadmap will see the company extend its presence into Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter of FY 2025-26, as it carries its vision of mobility without boundaries to new markets. "In FY 2024-25, we achieved 43 per cent YoY growth in international markets from South Asia to Latin America through a sharp focus on customer experience, quality and scale," he said while commenting on the overall international market expansion.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF Deluxe
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,998
Compare
View Offers
Vida Vx2 (HT Auto photo)
Vida VX2
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹59,490
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf 100 (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF 100
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹60,118
Compare
View Offers
Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100
Engine Icon98.98 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹66,900
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹68,890
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹59,881
Compare
View Offers

Munjal further said that Hero MotoCorp's entry into Europe and the UK later this year marks the next phase in the company's global ambition, backed by engineering excellence and innovation.

In his address to the company's shareholders in the OEM's annual report for FY2024-2025, Munjal further said that the brand is investing in the future, both in India and beyond and through the company's own platforms, including the ‘Hero for Startups’ initiative it is mentoring next-generation entrepreneurs, offering them R&D access and opening pathways to market.

Hero MotoCorp's EV arm Vida records 200 per cent sales growth

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle arm, Vida, which recently launched the Vida VX2 electric scooter, claims to have registered a 200 per cent surge in sales, supported by the strategic expansion of its retail presence across key urban markets in India. “The Vida V2 has redefined accessibility in electric mobility for the modern commuter," said Munjal, while also adding that the company's partnership with Ather Energy, now a publicly listed company, strengthened India's largest EV charging network and premium electric segment leadership.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2025, 09:37 am IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Vida electric bike electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.