Hero MotoCorp to enter Germany, France, Spain and UK in Q2 FY26, says Chairman Pawan Munjal

Hero MotoCorp is planning to enter the European market in this quarter. The homegrown two-wheeler giant that already has a strong presence in the international market is planning to launch its products in the European markets like Germany, France, Spain and the UK in the second quarter (July-September) of the current financial year. This comes as a key part of the brand's global expansion strategy.

Hero MotoCorp's Chairman, Pawan Munjal, said that a bold global expansion roadmap will see the company extend its presence into Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter of FY 2025-26, as it carries its vision of mobility without boundaries to new markets. "In FY 2024-25, we achieved 43 per cent YoY growth in international markets from South Asia to Latin America through a sharp focus on customer experience, quality and scale," he said while commenting on the overall international market expansion.

Munjal further said that Hero MotoCorp's entry into Europe and the UK later this year marks the next phase in the company's global ambition, backed by engineering excellence and innovation.

In his address to the company's shareholders in the OEM's annual report for FY2024-2025, Munjal further said that the brand is investing in the future, both in India and beyond and through the company's own platforms, including the ‘Hero for Startups’ initiative it is mentoring next-generation entrepreneurs, offering them R&D access and opening pathways to market.

Hero MotoCorp's EV arm Vida records 200 per cent sales growth

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle arm, Vida, which recently launched the Vida VX2 electric scooter, claims to have registered a 200 per cent surge in sales, supported by the strategic expansion of its retail presence across key urban markets in India. “The Vida V2 has redefined accessibility in electric mobility for the modern commuter," said Munjal, while also adding that the company's partnership with Ather Energy, now a publicly listed company, strengthened India's largest EV charging network and premium electric segment leadership.

