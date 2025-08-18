Hero MotoCorp teases its upcoming 125cc commuter motorcycle ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp has released a teaser for its upcoming 125cc motorcycle, scheduled to launch on 19 August 2025. Marketed as “India’s most futuristic 125cc", the teaser reveals some of the digital features that the bike will carry, including a TFT display, LED tail lamp and LED indicators. These elements suggest a focus on technology in a segment traditionally defined by efficiency and value.

Which model will it be?

Spy shots of the motorcycle, believed to be the new Glamour X 125, indicate that the model may go beyond cosmetic changes. Cruise control and riding modes are expected to be offered, features rarely associated with this category. The TFT instrument cluster may also add smartphone connectivity and navigation assistance, increasing rider access to data.

Visually, the motorcycle is expected to get sharper styling, with reworked tank shrouds, updated graphics and a more angular tail section. Conventional hardware such as telescopic front forks, monoshock suspension and alloy wheels are likely to continue, albeit in a revised design.

Will it be truly futuristic?

The 125cc space is one of the most competitive in India, and manufacturers have steadily introduced premium features to attract buyers. Digital instrumentation, LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity are already becoming common. If Hero does introduce cruise control and riding modes, it would mark an unusual first for this engine capacity.

Mechanically, the motorcycle is expected to use a 124.7cc single-cylinder engine derived from the existing Glamour, tuned for compliance and efficiency. Output figures are likely to remain close to the current 10–11 hp range.

Expected price

Currently, the Hero Glamour Xtec is priced between ₹90,472 and ₹95,220 (ex-showroom), while the standard Glamour starts around ₹87,200. With the new features hinted at for the next model, the Glamour X is likely to be priced higher, around ₹1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). This would put it in the premium end of the commuter 125cc segment, just above its main competitors like the Honda SP 125 and TVS Raider but still in a competitive price bracket.

