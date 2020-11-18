Hero MotoCorp sells over 43,000 units per day over 32 days of festivities

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced it had sold more than 14 lakh units in the 32 days of festive period spanning from the first day of Navratra and till Tuesday, the day after Bhai Duj. This translates to around 43,000 units sold on each of these days.

Recognizing that despite challenges owing to Covid-19 pandemic this year, Hero MotoCorp highlights that the sale in this festive period was 98% of what it secured in the festive period of 2019. It has, therefore, enabled the company to reduce the vehicle stocks at its dealerships to less than four weeks, the lowest ever post-festive inventory.

Powering the sales this year are 100cc Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, 125cc motorcycles Glamour and Super Splendor and the Xtreme 160R and the XPulse range in the premium segment.

The company has also chosen to appreciate a careful planning and preparation across channels, including dealer network, which enabled it to ensure a solid performance in the festive period. "Hero MotoCorp has continued to consolidate its market share in the domestic two-wheeler market since the resumption of plant operations and retail sales in early May. Hero MotoCorp’s market share has grown by more than 500 bps in the month of October," a press statement issued by the company reads.

While Covid-19 cases are on the upswing in many parts of the country, Hero MotoCorp remains confident that the possibility of a vaccine could enable a faster rebound of the gloval economy in the times to