Hero MotoCorp sells 1,000 Harley-Davidson X440, opens new booking window

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they have started deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 from 15th October. Till now, the manufacturer has sold 1,000 units of the motorcycle across 100 dealerships. Harley-Davidson X440 is being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facility – called the Garden Factory - at Neemrana in Rajasthan. The price X440 is being sold in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S at a price of ₹2,39,500, ₹2,59,500 and ₹2,79,500, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We were delighted to see the smiles and cheer from our customers, as we started deliveries on the first day of the festive season. It will be our endeavour to complete all deliveries over the next 4-5 months. Our supply chain is already in the process of ramping up the capacity, as we would like to serve every single customer in India who wants to own a Harley Davidson and reduce the waiting period moving forward.

“We are excited to bring the thrill of Harley-Davidson motorcycles to motoring enthusiasts across the country, including Tier II cities and smaller towns. I would also like to commend the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the entire Hero MotoCorp & Harley-Davidson family in achieving this remarkable feat."

