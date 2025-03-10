Hero MotoCorp leads February two-wheeler retail sales, Ola Electric slides sharply: FADA

Her o MotoCorp has retained the top spot in the Indian two-wheeler market in February 2025 by registering 385,988 units of retail sales. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has grabbed a market share of 28.52 per cent in the country's two-wheeler space last month, revealed data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). However, despite continuing to lead the market, Hero MotoCorp's sales slumped significantly compared to the numbers it registered in February last year. Hero MotoCorp recorded 414,151 units of two-wheelers in February 2024.

The second position in the Indian two-wheeler market last month was held by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). The erstwhile partner of Hero MotoCorp and manufacturer of Activa range of scooters, registered 328,502 units of retail sales in February 2025. With this, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer grabbed a market share of 24.27 per cent last month. Sales of the company witnessed a slight drop from 356,245 units registered in the same month a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp and Honda were followed by TVS Motor Company. The homegrown two-wheeler giant registered a retail sales of 253,499 units in February 2025. Also, it grabbed a market share of 18.73 per cent last month. Unlike the top two OEMs in the list, TVS witnessed a slight spike in its retail sales last month compared to 248,621 units it registered in February 2024.

Among other two-wheeler companies, Bajaj Auto recorded retail sales of 153,631 units last month, down from 171,561 units registered in the corresponding month of last year.

The overall sales of the Indian two-wheeler market in February 2025 witnessed a drop in numbers with 13,53,280 units registered. In comparison, the Indian two-wheeler market registered 14,44,674 units in February last year.

Ather grows, Ola slides

Among the electric two-wheeler manufacturers, Ather Energy topped the list with 11,807 units sold in February this year. The EV manufacturer witnessed a surge in its sales as it recorded 9,096 units in the same month a year ago.

Ola Electric, another major player in the country's electric two-wheeler market, recorded a massive drop in its retail sales last month, compared to what it posted in February last year. The EV manufacturer sold 8,647 units of electric two-wheelers last month, marking a sharp decline from 34,063 units it registered in the same month a year ago.

