Hero MotoCorp registers nearly 5% hike in two-wheeler sales in FY2025

Hero MotoCorp announced its sales for the 2024-25 financial year and for March 2025, and the company recorded a robust growth in its two-wheeler volumes. Hero sold 58,99,187 units in FY2025, registering a 4.94 per cent year-on-year hike, against 56,21,455 units sold in FY2024. Motorcycle sales accounted for 54,76,495 units, witnessing a growth of 5.51 per cent, while scooter sales stood at 422,692 units, registering a marginal decline of 1.88 per cent.

Domestic sales in FY2025 accounted for 56,11,758 units, registering a 3.53 per cent growth over 54,20,532 units. Exports stood at 287,429 units, witnessing a sharp hike of 43.05 per cent from 200,923 units shipped overseas in FY2024.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero XPulse 200 4V 199.6 cc 199.6 cc 36 kmpl 36 kmpl ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero XPulse 210 210 cc 210 cc 37.5 kmpl 37.5 kmpl ₹ 1.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ultraviolette Shockwave 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 1.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha Lander 250 249 cc 249 cc ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hero Xtreme 210 210 cc 210 cc ₹ 1.60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW CE-04 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 14.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 250R first ride review: Can it pose a threat to other 250 cc motorcycles?

Hero Sales In March 2025

Sales in March 2025 ended on a high, with Hero MotoCorp clocking 549,604 units last month, registering a 12.07 per cent increase over 490,415 units sold in March 2024. Motorcycle sales contribution remained the highest at 506,641 units, up by 43.80 per cent from 456,724 units in March last year. Scooter sales witnessed a healthy increment to 42,963 units in March this year, up by 27.52 per cent over 33,691 units in March last year. Total domestic sales in March stood at 510,086 units, a growth of 11.07 per cent, while exports contributed 39,518 units, up by 25.38 per cent.

Vida E-Scooter Sales In FY2025

Hero’s electric mobility arm Vida fared better in FY2025, with the company dispatching over 58,000 electric scooters. Hero further revealed that the brand setup over 3,600 chargers across 250 cities pan India. It also has a network of over 500 service stations for Vida customers. Moreover, Hero sold over 11,000 units of the Harley-Davidson X440, its maiden offering from the partnership with Harley, in the last financial year.

Hero is also expanding its Premia dealership network for premium products comparison Hero, Vida, and Harley brands, with over 80 outlets operational pan India. The company’s Hero 2.0 retail footprint has reached 930 outlets so far, aimed at elevating the customer experience across segments at the dealership level.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: