Hero MotoCorp plans to launch new products every quarter: CEO Niranjan Gupta

Hero MotoCorp has been aiming to strengthen its grip in the above 160 cc motorcycle segment in India. The number one two-wheeler manufacturer in the country is focusing on bringing new products every quarter as part of the strategy. Besides the new motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp is also eyeing to bring the updated versions of the existing products, revealed the company's chief executive officer Niranjan Gupta.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 20:08 PM
Hero MotoCorp aims to strengthen its grip in the premium motorcycle category. (Representational image)

Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta has said that the two-wheeler brand will launch at least one new product every quarter. The two-wheeler giant on Wednesday launched the Hero Xtreme 4V in India, which came as a key product from the brand. The company made its intention clear that it will focus on premium products, and the newly launched motorcycle is part of that strategy. The company joined hands with Harley-Davidson to develop premium models that would compete with rivals from Baja-Triumph motorcycles.

(Also check: Harley-Davidson X440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp)

Gupta revealed its new product launch strategy while launching the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, which came in a revised avatar. The new Hero Xtreme 160R has been launched at a pricing range of 127,300 and 136,500 (ex-showroom). It will be sold alongside the Xtreme 160 2V.

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V claims to have 12 patents and carries many new design elements and features. The motorcycle gets a sharp look owing to the new LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights, a chunky and muscular fuel tank inspired by the bigger bikes and offers a front-leaning sporty riding stance. Also, the motorcycle gets a sleek tail section with split seats, which can be exchanged with a single seat. In order to make the motorcycle more appealing, Hero MotoCorp has announced a wide range of accessories for the new Xtreme 160R 4V.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 20:08 PM IST
