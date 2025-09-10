Hero MotoCorp passes on full GST 2.0 benefit, price cuts up to 15,743

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the new GST 2.0 reforms to its customers. The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, just in time for the festive season, making motorcycles and scooters more affordable across the country.

Mobility Made More Accessible

The move is expected to particularly benefit rural and semi-urban India, where two-wheelers are not just a mode of personal transport but also a crucial tool for livelihoods and empowerment. By extending the full benefit of GST reduction, Hero MotoCorp is looking to boost affordability and accessibility for millions of households, especially in the lower middle-class segment.

Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, welcomed the government’s reforms, calling it a timely move for both consumers and the economy.

“We welcome the Government’s next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India’s journey to a $5 trillion economy. More than half of Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India’s largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push," he said.

Price Benefits Across the Line-Up

With this announcement, customers can now enjoy price reductions of up to ₹15,743 on select models (ex-showroom Delhi). Popular commuter bikes, scooters, and premium models all see significant price cuts.

Model-wise GST Benefits (Ex-showroom Delhi):

Splendor+ – up to ₹6,820

Super Splendor XTEC – up to ₹7,254

HF Deluxe – up to ₹5,805

Passion+ – up to ₹6,500

Glamour X – up to ₹7,813

Destini 125 – up to ₹7,197

Pleasure+ – up to ₹6,417

Xoom 110 – up to ₹6,597

Xoom 125 – up to ₹7,291

Xoom 160 – up to ₹11,602

XTREME 125R – up to ₹8,010

Xtreme 160R 4V – up to ₹10,985

Xtreme 250R – up to ₹14,055

Xpulse 210 – up to ₹14,516

Karizma 210 – up to ₹15,743

Festive Boost for the Market

The timing of the GST pass-through couldn’t be better, with demand typically peaking during the festive season. By lowering prices across its extensive portfolio, Hero MotoCorp is not only widening access to personal mobility but also reinforcing its commitment to the government’s Make in India vision.

For consumers, this means more savings on some of the country’s most popular motorcycles and scooters, and for the two-wheeler industry, it sets the stage for a festive season sales surge.

