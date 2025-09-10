Hero MotoCorp passes on full GST 2.0 benefit, price cuts up to ₹15,743
- Hero MotoCorp will pass on GST 2.0 benefits to customers, effective September 22, 2025. This move aims to make two-wheelers more affordable, particularly benefiting rural and semi-urban areas, while enhancing accessibility for lower middle-class households during the festive season.
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the new GST 2.0 reforms to its customers. The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, just in time for the festive season, making motorcycles and scooters more affordable across the country.
Mobility Made More Accessible
The move is expected to particularly benefit rural and semi-urban India, where two-wheelers are not just a mode of personal transport but also a crucial tool for livelihoods and empowerment. By extending the full benefit of GST reduction, Hero MotoCorp is looking to boost affordability and accessibility for millions of households, especially in the lower middle-class segment.
Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, welcomed the government’s reforms, calling it a timely move for both consumers and the economy.
“We welcome the Government’s next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India’s journey to a $5 trillion economy. More than half of Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India’s largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push," he said.
Price Benefits Across the Line-Up
With this announcement, customers can now enjoy price reductions of up to ₹15,743 on select models (ex-showroom Delhi). Popular commuter bikes, scooters, and premium models all see significant price cuts.
Model-wise GST Benefits (Ex-showroom Delhi):
Splendor+ – up to ₹6,820
Super Splendor XTEC – up to ₹7,254
HF Deluxe – up to ₹5,805
Passion+ – up to ₹6,500
Glamour X – up to ₹7,813
Destini 125 – up to ₹7,197
Pleasure+ – up to ₹6,417
Xoom 110 – up to ₹6,597
Xoom 125 – up to ₹7,291
Xoom 160 – up to ₹11,602
XTREME 125R – up to ₹8,010
Xtreme 160R 4V – up to ₹10,985
Xtreme 250R – up to ₹14,055
Xpulse 210 – up to ₹14,516
Karizma 210 – up to ₹15,743
Festive Boost for the Market
The timing of the GST pass-through couldn’t be better, with demand typically peaking during the festive season. By lowering prices across its extensive portfolio, Hero MotoCorp is not only widening access to personal mobility but also reinforcing its commitment to the government’s Make in India vision.
For consumers, this means more savings on some of the country’s most popular motorcycles and scooters, and for the two-wheeler industry, it sets the stage for a festive season sales surge.
