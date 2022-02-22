Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday has said that it has joined hands with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across India. Hero MotoCorp has been gearing up for launching its electric two-wheeler and ahead of that the company is focusing on building an EV charging ecosystem for its potential customers.

BPCL in September 2021 said that it would convert 7,000 of its conventional refuelling outlets into energy stations. These energy stations will retail a wide range of fuel solutions including petrol, diesel for the conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles and electricity for electric vehicles.

The two companies have claimed that they will first establish EV charging infrastructure at the existing nationwide energy station network. Subsequently, they might broaden their collaboration to develop more synergies to build an improved EV ecosystem.

In the first phase, the two companies will set up EV charging stations in nine cities across India, starting with Delhi and Bengaluru. In the next phase, the two companies will expand the Ev charging network to other cities in order to create a dense EV ecosystem. In the first phase, the companies will focus on tier-1 cities, while in the later phase they will focus on lower-tier cities.

