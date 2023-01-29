Hero MotoCorp Maestro Xoom scooter launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Hero MotoCorp is all set to kick off the new year with the launch of a new scooter in its line-up. The company will be introducing the Maestro Xoom 110 scooter tomorrow, January 30, 2023. The model is set to arrive with a host of upgrades and new features over the standard version. The Maestro Xoom version was first spied back in September last year, hinting at a launch during the festive season but the company decided to hold on to the model for 2023.

The Hero Maestro Xoom is expected to arrive with a new face complete with an H-shaped LED DRL, a new LED headlamp and even a new X-shaped LED taillight. Other upgrades expected include a new digital instrument console that is likely to incorporate smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, as well as call/SMS alerts. The model will be positioned above the standard Maestro Edge 110 scooter and is likely to come equipped with 12-inch alloy wheels with a front disc brake. The scooter is likely to be available in three variants.

Power will come from the familiar 110 cc single-cylinder motor with XSens fuel-injection tech that develops 8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The motor will be paired with a CVT unit. Suspension duties are likely to be handled by the familiar telescopic front forks and a hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. The braking performance will come with a disc and drum brake set-up with combi braking.

It’s noteworthy that the Honda Activa 6G 110, India’s most popular ICE scooter was recently upgraded with the new top-end H-Smart variant. That said, the Hero Maestro Xoom will be a more sporty offering and take on the Honda Dio in the segment. Hero is expected to keep prices competitive when it launches the model and the scooter is likely to be priced around ₹75,000-80,000 (ex-showroom), which puts it on par with rivals. More details on bookings and availability will be revealed at the launch.

