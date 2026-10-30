Hero MotoCorp looks to ramp up Vida EV production, targets 80,000 units a month by FY28

Hero MotoCorp is looking to significantly increase production of its Vida electric two-wheelers as demand continues to outpace supply. The company plans to take its monthly production capacity to 45,000 units by the end of the current financial year and further increase it to over 80,000 units by the second quarter of FY28, a senior company official said.

Hero MotoCorp CEO Harshavardhan Chitale said the company currently has a monthly production capacity of 30,000 units. This is double the 15,000 units it had at the end of FY26. The next round of expansion will take this figure to 45,000 units in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

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Hero is already looking beyond that and plans to take monthly capacity past the 80,000-unit mark by the July-September quarter of FY28. Chitale said the company is still struggling to keep up with demand, with Vida dealers holding inventory of just about one day.

"Our dealer inventory continues to be low. We are working with a dealer stock of just about one day, which shows that we are still capacity constrained and there is a strong demand for our product," he said.

EV makers step up production as demand picks up

Hero MotoCorp is not the only manufacturer looking to increase production. The electric two-wheeler industry as a whole is dealing with supply constraints as more customers opt for electric scooters.

Electric scooters have now crossed 20 per cent penetration in the scooter segment. According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric two-wheeler registrations rose 33 per cent during the Navratri period to 75,758 units. This came even as overall two-wheeler registrations declined by nearly 3 per cent to 8.34 lakh units.

TVS Motor currently leads the electric two-wheeler market, followed by Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp. All four manufacturers are working on expanding production to meet the growing demand. TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto are looking to take their monthly capacities to 80,000 units each by March. Ather Energy, meanwhile, is targeting a capacity of around 95,000 units per month between July and September, with its new manufacturing facility.

Chitale said the industry is currently facing a shortage of production capacity and manufacturers that manage to increase output could see an immediate improvement in their market share, provided their products find demand.

"Right now the industry as a whole is definitely capacity constrained. There is far more demand. As and when anyone brings on capacity online and if the product is good, there is an immediate bump up in share," he said.

Hero also plans to expand Vida's retail reach

Apart from increasing production, Hero MotoCorp is also looking to make Vida available at more retail outlets. The electric two-wheeler brand is currently sold through around 700 of the company's retail outlets. Chitale said there is considerable room to expand this network, especially considering Hero MotoCorp has close to 8,500 points of sale across the country.

"When we put it in the context that we have close to 8,500 points of sale, there is a lot more retail expansion that is going to come to further drive the growth," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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