Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its presence in the United Kingdom with the launch of the XPulse 200 4V and the more off-road-focused XPulse 200 Pro. The move marks the company’s latest push in overseas markets as it looks to strengthen its position in the growing lightweight adventure motorcycle segment across Europe.

The UK debut was staged at Inch Perfect Trials in the Ribble Valley, a location known for off-road riding. Hero used the setting to highlight the bikes’ rugged design and their focus on mixed riding conditions. The launch also follows the company’s recent market entries in Italy and Spain, underlining its wider push in the adventure motorcycle segment.

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Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Engine and tech

Both motorcycles are powered by a 199.6cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. The motor develops 18.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Hero says the setup is meant to deliver usable low-end response and steady performance on long rides.

The bikes also get three ABS modes, including Road, Off-Road and Rally. Other equipment includes a Class-D LED projector headlamp with LED DRLs, a Bluetooth-enabled LCD display with turn-by-turn navigation, a bash plate, handguards and a luggage plate with bungee hooks.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Two versions, different focus

The XPulse 200 4V is the more accessible option, with an 825mm seat height and a lighter, city-friendly setup. It is priced at £2,499 (approx. ₹2.65 lakh) before on-road charges.

The XPulse 200 Pro is aimed at riders who want more off-road ability. It comes with adjustable suspension, 270mm ground clearance and a taller 891mm seat height. Hero has priced it at £2,699 (approx. ₹2.86 lakh) before on-road charges.

MotoGB will distribute the range in the UK through 36 sales and service outlets. Hero is also offering a 2-year warranty on all MotoGB-distributed products in the country.

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Hero MotoCorp said the XPulse range is intended to appeal to riders looking for an affordable adventure motorcycle with practical everyday use. On the occasion, Harshavardhan Chitale, CEO at Hero MotoCorp, said, “The launch of the XPulse 200 series marks an important step in strengthening Hero MotoCorp’s global adventure motorcycling portfolio in the UK. The XPulse has created a strong identity globally as an accessible yet highly capable adventure motorcycle that appeals to both everyday riders and off-road enthusiasts."

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