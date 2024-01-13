Hero Mavrick 440 spotted ahead of launch. Check out its exhaust note

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch a new motorcycle in the Indian market on 23rd January. It will be the second motorcycle to spawn out of Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp's partnership. The first motorcycle to come out of this partnership was the Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero MotoCorp's version of it will be called Mavrick. As we are inching closer to its launch, the test mule of the motorcycle has been caught on a video.

It seems like Hero MotoCorp will be using a roadster-like design for the Mavrick 440. The teasers have confirmed that the headlamp will have a H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp. The exhaust note of the motorcycle is very bassy and strong. We already know that Hero MotoCorp will be using the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. It is a 40 cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. It puts out 27 bhp of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It is expected that Hero will retune the engine and the gearing to suit Mavrick's characteristics.

Once launched, the Mavrick will be Hero MotoCorp's flagship motorcycle which means it will sit at the top of the lineup. However, it will cost less than the Harley-Davidson X440. For reference, the price of the X440 starts at ₹2.40 lakh and goes up to ₹2.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

To reduce the cost, Hero MotoCorp will make a few mechanical changes. For instance, the Hero Mavrick 440 will use telescopic forks in the front whereas the X440 uses a set of up-side down forks. At the rear, there will still be twin gas-charged shock absorbers. Braking duties will still be done by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There will be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer.

