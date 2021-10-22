Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets new colour options for festive season

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Hero Maestro Edge 110 has been introduced in the Scarlet Red colour option.
Save for the new colour update, the rest of the Maestro Edge 110 details remain unchanged.
Hero Motocorp on Friday announced the launch of the Maestro Edge 110 in new special colour schemes for festive season 2021. The newly introduced colour option on the scooter has been named ‘Scarlet Red’ that comes with a mix of three different hues.
Red stays prominent on the front end of the scooter, along with dark grey that can be seen on the side and rear body panels.
In addition to that, the scooter also gets a strip of blue placed on its side body. Needless to say, the use of new colour on the Maestro Edge 110 gives it a more youthful appearance. And with the introduction of the new option, the Maestro Edge 110 is now available in a total of eight colours.
Save for the new aesthetic update, the rest of the scooter details remain unchanged. The scooter continues to draw power from the same 110cc, air-cooled engine that has been rated to deliver 8.15bhp of maximum power and 8.75Nm of peak torque.
The Maestro Edge 110 comes suspended on a telescopic suspension at the front, while for the back it uses a unit swing with a spring-loaded hydraulic damper. It gets alloy wheels at either end, while the front is a 12-inch wheel, the rear end comes with a 10-inch alloy wheel. The scooter also sports an integrated braking system.