Hero launches Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, & HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka

Hero MotoCorp is expanding its portfolio in Sri Lanka by launching four new offerings. The Hero Xoom 110 , Hunk 160R 4V (sold as Xtreme 160R 4V in India), Xtreme 125R and HF Deluxe have been launched in the neighbouring market. The manufacturer has continued its association with its long-standing distributor, Abans Auto, in Sri Lanka.

While the Xoom and HF Deluxe will be immediately available, pre-bookings for the Hunk and Xtreme are now open with deliveries in Sri Lanka to begin at a later date.

Hero launches new premium range in Sri Lanka

The Hero Xoom 110 has been launched in Sri Lanka at ₹699,900, while the HF Deluxe is priced at ₹577,900. Both models will be immediately available on the market. The Hero Hunk 160R 4V is priced at ₹909,900, and the Hero Xtreme 125R is priced at ₹776,900. Pre-bookings for the Hunk and Xtreme are now open, while deliveries will begin at a later date.

Hero says it will reach over 500 customer touchpoints across the island nation by May this year

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Sri Lanka has held a position of strategic importance in our global plans. Our partnership with Abans Auto has not only established Hero as a trusted brand, but also helped us build deep-rooted confidence in the market. Our new line-up of cutting-edge motorcycles and feature-rich scooters bring together performance, style, and technology, delivering a world-class riding and ownership experience. With the launch of these new products and a robust sales and service ecosystem, we are confident of rapidly growing our presence and deepening our engagement with customers in Sri Lanka."

Rusi Pestonjee, Managing Director, Abans Auto (Pvt) Ltd, said, “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Hero MotoCorp, a brand that stands for innovation, reliability and customer trust. Over the years, Hero has become a highly respected name in Sri Lanka, and this exciting new range of technologically advanced, stylish, and performance-driven products further reinforces our shared commitment to delivering high-quality two-wheeler offerings. With an expanding sales and service footprint of over 500 customer touchpoints across the country, we are confident that these new launches will resonate strongly with customers and accelerate Hero’s growth journey in Sri Lanka."

Hero MotoCorp first entered the Sri Lankan market in 2012, having partnered with Abans Auto. The company is now expanding its product lineup and presence in the country. The brand says it will reach over 500 customer touchpoints across the island nation by May this year. This should ensure customers' access to spare parts and after-sales service.

