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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Launches Flex Fuel Versions Of Splendor+ And Hf Deluxe In India

Hero launches flex-fuel versions of Splendor+ and HF Deluxe in India

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2026, 19:16 pm
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  • Hero MotoCorp has launched flex-fuel versions of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe, capable of running on ethanol blends up to E85, with prices starting at 72,792 and sales beginning in July.

Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel launch
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel launch
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
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Hero MotoCorp has launched Flex-fuel versions of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe commuter motorcycles. Priced at 82,710 and 72,792 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively, the two motorcycles will go on sale in Delhi and select parts of Maharashtra from July, before being rolled out to other markets across the country.

Instead of debuting the technology on a premium or low-volume product, Hero has introduced flex-fuel capability on two of its highest-selling motorcycles. According to the company, the Splendor and HF range together account for roughly one-third of all motorcycles sold in India, potentially giving ethanol-compatible technology a much wider reach than previous flex-fuel offerings.

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What changes

Both motorcycles continue to use the familiar 97.2cc single-cylinder engine, although it has been updated to run on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. Hero says the engine can also detect varying ethanol concentrations and automatically adjust operating parameters, with compatibility extending up to E100.

Running on E85 fuel, the engine produces 8.4hp at 8,000rpm and 8.3Nm at 6,000rpm. To enable flex-fuel operation, Hero has revised the ECU and upgraded various fuel system components capable of handling higher ethanol content.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp dispatches rise 12.3% to 5.70 lakh units in May 2026

What stays the same

Beyond the flex-fuel hardware and a new digi-analogue instrument cluster, there are no major mechanical or cycle-part changes to either motorcycle. Both models also receive a side-stand engine cut-off function and continue with tubeless tyres as standard. The Splendor+ Flex Fuel additionally retains Hero's i3S idle stop-start technology.

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel continues with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with two-step adjustability, mounted on a tubular double-cradle frame. Braking duties are handled by 130mm drum brakes at both ends with an integrated braking system, while power is transmitted through a four-speed constant mesh gearbox via a multiplate wet clutch.

Similarly, the Splendor+ Flex Fuel retains its alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension and five-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. It also continues with a tubular double-cradle frame, a four-speed constant mesh transmission and a multiplate wet clutch setup.

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First Published Date: 03 Jun 2026, 19:16 pm IST

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