Hero Karizma XMR vs Yamaha R15 top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features

The fully faired sub-250cc bikes have become popular in the Indian market, owing to their sporty stance and performance, compared to other bikes on the market. Add affordability to the mix, and it becomes an extremely appealing proposition for Indian consumers. The Yamaha R15 has been a staple for Indian consumers who are looking to buy fully-faired motorcycles on a budget. However, the Karizma XMR has had a strong legacy in the Indian market, serving performance on a budget, similar to the Yamaha R15. Let’s see which bike’s fully-loaded top variant comes out on top:

The Hero Karizma XMR and Yamaha R15 remain strong contenders in the affordable sportbike segment. While the Karizma offers more power and features, the R15 counters with a lower price and proven appeal

Hero Karizma XMR vs Yamaha R15: Engine

The Hero Karizma XMR is powered by a 210cc four-valve liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing a peak power output of 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The Yamaha R15, on the other hand, is powered by a 155cc fuel-injected liquid-cooled SOHC engine producing a peak power output of 18.10 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Hero Karizma XMR vs Yamaha R15: Brakes and Wheels

The Hero Karizma XMR is equipped with a 300 mm disc front brake and a 230 mm disc rear brake. Additionally, the bike is equipped with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). It further gets alloy wheels with 17-inch tyres on the front and back, whereas the Yamaha R15 is equipped with a 282 mm disc brake in the front and 220 mm disc brake in the rear. Not only that, the Yamaha R15 gets dual-channel ABS. Along with that, the bike gets 17-inch tyres on the front and back, similar to the Hero Karizma XMR.

Hero Karizma XMR vs Yamaha R15: Features

The Hero Karizma XMR is equipped with a 4.2-inch coloured TFT display with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call or SMS alert, trip meter, ambient light sensor, gear shift indicator with shift advisory, low fuel indicator, music control and ABS modes (road, pro and rally), among other features.

The Yamaha R15, on the other hand, is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch, traction control system, call alert, SMS alert, e-mail alert, a black and white instrument cluster, fuel consumption tracker and Yamaha Y-Connect application, among others.

Also Read : Hero XPulse 421 spotted testing in the mountains again, revealing more details

Hero Karizma XMR vs Yamaha R15: Price

Hero Karizma XMR is priced at ₹1.86 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹1.88 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Yamaha R15 is priced at ₹1.71 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

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