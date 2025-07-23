Hero Karizma XMR base variant discontinued, prices now start from 1.92 Lakh

The Hero Karizma XMR lineup has been quietly revised with the base variant now being delisted from the official website. With this move, the Karizma XMR is now only available in two trims – the Top and the newly introduced Combat edition – both of which come equipped with previously exclusive features.

The discontinuation of the base variant has led to a considerable increase in the Karizma XMR’s starting price. Earlier, the model was launched in a single variant at ₹ 1.73 lakh However, the cheapest Karizma XMR is now priced at ₹ 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Karizma: Base variant axed

While this price adjustment is appropriate considering all the new kit that has been added, it could be a blow to buyers looking for a cheaper entry point in the segment.

Feature upgrades standardised

Following criticism at launch – particularly regarding the lack of a USD fork, which is standard on rivals like the Yamaha R15, Hero recently updated the Karizma XMR’s hardware. The motorcycle now gets a TFT display and a USD front fork, both of which were absent in the original version.

These upgrades are now common on the other two variants, some of which were among the most pressing issues raised by enthusiasts and shoppers. The updates not only enhance the bike's tech cred but also its riding dynamics and front-end stability.

Hero Karizma: Combat Edition

Of the two variants presently available, the Combat edition is distinctive with a grey and yellow paint finish. At ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the Combat variant has the same feature list as the Top variant, hence the difference being mostly cosmetic. The colour scheme is something akin to the Xoom 110 Combat edition, in line with Hero's overall design language across models.

Hero Karizma: Specs

Even with the equipment and variant re-jig, the mechanical bit is the same. The Karizma XMR still gets the same 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, producing 25hp and 20.4Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed transmission and still aims at riders seeking a sportier, faired bike in the sub-250cc segment.

