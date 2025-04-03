Hero Karizma XMR 250 to launch in India soon: This is what it gets

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the much-awaited Xtreme 250R and the XPulse 210 , and the manufacturer is expected to follow up with the Karizma XMR 250 . The Hero Karizma XMR 250 has been on the radar for a while since it was first unveiled at the EICMA 2024. While no official launch timeline is available as of yet, the quarter-litre sports bike is expected to be launched in the coming months.

Hero MotoCorp has not sold a single unit of the Karizma XMR 210 in the past three months. In January 2025, the brand teased the Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition variant, but there have been no updates since. To this end, Hero is potentially discontinuing the model in favour of the more powerful XMR 250.

The Hero Karizma XMR 250 is expected to be priced within ₹2,00,000 to ₹2,20,000 (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will be positioned to take on other quarter-litre motorcycles in the market, including the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250.

The Hero Karizma XMR 250 will have an all-new design and improved bodywork compared to the Karizma XMR 210. It bears sharper lines and a more aggressive fairing design. The front-end features new design elements as well as new signature LED DRLs. The Karizma XMR 250 further bears winglets positioned right below the headlamp unit. The side fairings sport air vents that aid in directing engine heat away from the rider for enhanced thermal dissipation. While it brings a range of design and bodywork changes, the cycle parts are expected to remain identical to those of the older XMR 210.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Engine and Specifications

The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by a newly built 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC engine rated at 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Hero says that the Xtreme 250R can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 3.25 seconds. The bike is supported by a trellis frame with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, with disc brakes at both ends.

The new Karizma XMR 250 will include switchable dual-channel ABS, a TFT instrument dashboard, a height-adjustable clip-on handlebar, a lap timer, and a drag timer for improved tracking performance. The bike will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends.

