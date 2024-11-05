Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Karizma Xmr 250 Teased Ahead Of Unveiling At Eicma

Hero Karizma XMR 250 teased ahead of unveiling at EICMA

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 16:58 PM
Follow us on:
  • Hero MotoCorp will be using a new 250 cc liquid-cooled engine for the Karizma XMR 250 and Xtreme 250R.
Hero Karizma XMR 250 will use a new 250 cc liquid-cooled mill.

Hero MotoCorp is all-set to unveil several new motorcycles at EICMA. The brand has now released another teaser where they have confirmed the Karizma XMR 250. Apart from the Karizma XMR 250, the brand will showcase the XPulse 210 and Xtreme 200R. As of now, the launch date of the motorcycle has not yet been revealed but it can be expected that Hero MotoCorp will launch the Karizma XMR 250 in the coming months.

The new teaser showcases the headlight design of the Karizma XMR 250. The headlamp design is the same as the Karizma XMR but the cowl around it has been redesigned it to make it look more aggressive. There is ‘250’ and ‘XMR’ badging on the front winglets.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Specs

The Karizma XMR 250 will use a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. As of now, the power output and torque numbers are not revealed. However, it can be expected that the power output will be under 30 bhp and torque output will be around 25 Nm. When compared, the Karizma XMR 210 uses a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 25 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the same will be true for the new 250 cc engine as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR
Engine Icon210 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.81 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel
Engine Icon293.52 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero  XPulse 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Engine Icon155 cc Mileage Icon55.20 kmpl
₹ 1.83 - 2.08 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Hardware

The Karizma XMR 250 will now be equipped with upside-down forks in the front. When compared, the current motorcycle comes with a set of telescopic forks. There is a new fairing that blends in with the new fuel tank and now extends all the way to the bottom. At the rear, there will be a monoshock that will do suspension duties. Braking duties will be performed by disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There would be dual-channel ABS on offer.

(Read more: Hero 2.5R Xtunt-based bike teased officially. Is this the Xtreme 250R?)

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Patent already filed

Hero MotoCorp has already filed a design patent for the Karizma XMR 250. The headlamp design is quite similar to the Karizma XMR 210 but the cowl is different and more aggressive and Hero MotoCorp has also added winglets. We do not know how functional these winglets will be.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 16:19 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Karizma Karizma XMR 250 Hero
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS