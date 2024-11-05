Hero Karizma XMR 250 teased ahead of unveiling at EICMA

Hero MotoCorp is all-set to unveil several new motorcycles at EICMA. The brand has now released another teaser where they have confirmed the Karizma XMR 250. Apart from the Karizma XMR 250, the brand will showcase the XPulse 210 and Xtreme 200R. As of now, the launch date of the motorcycle has not yet been revealed but it can be expected that Hero MotoCorp will launch the Karizma XMR 250 in the coming months.

The new teaser showcases the headlight design of the Karizma XMR 250. The headlamp design is the same as the Karizma XMR but the cowl around it has been redesigned it to make it look more aggressive. There is ‘250’ and ‘XMR’ badging on the front winglets.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Specs

The Karizma XMR 250 will use a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. As of now, the power output and torque numbers are not revealed. However, it can be expected that the power output will be under 30 bhp and torque output will be around 25 Nm. When compared, the Karizma XMR 210 uses a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 25 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the same will be true for the new 250 cc engine as well.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Hardware

The Karizma XMR 250 will now be equipped with upside-down forks in the front. When compared, the current motorcycle comes with a set of telescopic forks. There is a new fairing that blends in with the new fuel tank and now extends all the way to the bottom. At the rear, there will be a monoshock that will do suspension duties. Braking duties will be performed by disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There would be dual-channel ABS on offer.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Patent already filed

Hero MotoCorp has already filed a design patent for the Karizma XMR 250. The headlamp design is quite similar to the Karizma XMR 210 but the cowl is different and more aggressive and Hero MotoCorp has also added winglets. We do not know how functional these winglets will be.

