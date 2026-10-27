Hero Karizma XMR 250 spotted ahead of launch in India

The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 250 has been spotted at a dealership in a red colour scheme, suggesting that its launch could be approaching. The motorcycle has previously been seen in production-ready form, including a black colourway spotted in July. Not only that, but the company first showcased the Karizma XMR 250 in white at EICMA 2024.

Hero Karizma XMR 250 has been spotted at a dealership in red, hinting at an imminent launch. It may feature a 249cc engine producing 30 hp

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Design and Features

The Karizma XMR 250 looks similar to the Karizma XMR 210, sharing several design elements with the latter, including a projector LED headlamp and boomerang-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). However, the 250cc model features an extended fairing below the headlamp, along with integrated winglets.

Additionally, other visible design elements include a tall windscreen, a sculpted fuel tank, split seats and gold-finished upside-down (USD) front forks. The styling of the 250cc iteration of the Karizma XMR retains the appearance of the existing Karizma XMR 210. However, there are elements that help distinguish the 250cc version from the 210cc iteration.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Engine and Specifications

The Hero Karizma XMR 250 is expected to use the same 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the Xtreme 250R, with the engine producing 30 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25.3 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The company is yet to confirm the motorcycle's final specifications, pricing or launch date.

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Hero Karizma XMR 250: Expected Price and Rivals

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is priced from ₹1.86 lakh, while the Xtreme 250R starts at ₹1.84 lakh. The upcoming Karizma XMR 250 is expected to be more expensive than the Karizma XMR 210 and Xtreme 250R, priced closer to the ₹2 lakh mark. Lastly, the motorcycle is expected to compete with models such as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and KTM RC 200.

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