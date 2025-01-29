HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Karizma Xmr 210 Combat Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch Soon

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition teased ahead of launch soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2025, 14:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero is likely bringing the updated Karizma XMR 210 showcased at EICMA 2024 with the new Combat Edition.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition Teaser
The Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition is set to arrive with new paintwork and graphics, as well as USD front forks instead of telescopic forks
Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition Teaser
The Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition is set to arrive with new paintwork and graphics, as well as USD front forks instead of telescopic forks

Hero MotoCorp has dropped the new Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition teaser on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent launch. The new Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition will arrive with many upgrades, according to the teaser, including new body graphics and a better suspension setup. Hero is likely bringing the updated Karizma XMR 210 showcased at EICMA 2024 with the new Combat Edition.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition: What to expect?

The teaser reveals the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition in the new grey paint scheme with body graphics inspired by jet fighters. However, the bigger change is the new USD front forks finished in gold that stand out around the bodywork. In comparison, the current Karizma XMR 210 gets conventional telescopic front forks. The model is also likely to get the new TFT screen as seen on the version showcased at EICMA 2024.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Karizma Xmr (HT Auto photo)
Hero Karizma XMR
Engine Icon210 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.81 Lakhs
Compare
Keeway K300 Sf (HT Auto photo)
Keeway K300 SF
Engine Icon292.4 cc
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Compare
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 Flex Fuel (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.17 Lakhs
Compare
Hero Karizma Xmr 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma XMR 250
Engine Icon250 cc
₹ 2 - 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
Yamaha Mt-15 V2 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 launched, starting at 86,900

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Specifications

Apart from the changes mentioned above, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 is likely to continue with the same design, features, and mechanicals. Power comes from the 210 cc liquid-cooled engine tuned for 25 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The gets a monoshock rear suspension setup while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

On the feature front, the new Karizma XMR 210 gets twin projector LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillight, 17-inch alloy wheels, and more. The rider position will remain untouched offering a healthy balance between a committed yet comfortable stance.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is currently priced at 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new Combat Edition is likely to command a slight premium in comparison. Notably, Hero introduced the Xoom 110 Combat Edition last year and it seems more models will get Combat Edition upgrades going forward.

Upcoming Hero Bikes

That said, Hero has a slew of models that the brand recently launched at the Auto Expo 2025. This includes the Hero Xoom 125, Xoom 160, Xtreme 250R, and XPulse 210, prices of which have already been announced. We can’t wait to get our hands on the new range, each of which promises something interesting.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 14:51 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition Hero Karizma XMR 210 Hero MotoCorp

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.