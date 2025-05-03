Copyright © HT Media Limited
⁠Hero HF 100 receives OBD-2B compliance, priced at 60,118

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 May 2025, 13:03 PM
The Hero HF 100 has been updated to meet the latest emission standards, which has resulted in a price hike of 1,100.
The Hero HF100 is one of the most accessible bikes on sale and competes against the Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina 100

Hero MotoCorp is updating its lineup to meet the new emission standards, and the latest offering to receive the same is the HF 100. The Hero HF 100 is the brand’s entry-level commuter motorcycle, and the bike has been updated to meet the OBD-2B compliance requirements. The updated HF 100 is priced at 60,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi), commanding a hike of 1,100 over the older version.

The Hero HF 100 is the most accessible motorcycle from the manufacturer. There are no changes to the design and styling of the bike with the latest update. The bare-bones motorcycle keeps the essentials in check and offers a rugged build and a reliable motor.

Also Read : Hero XPulse 210 deliveries begin from new Premia dealerships

Hero HF 100 Specifications

Power on the Hero HF 100 comes from the 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. This motor also does duty on the Hero Passion Plus and Splendor Plus commuter bikes. Apart from the engine updated to meet OBD-2B compliance, the bike remains the same. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from 130 mm drum brakes at either end with combi-braking. The HF100 rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Hero HF 100 Features

The new Hero HF 100 is available in two colours - Black with Blue graphics and Black with Red graphics. Other features include a self-start, side-stand cut-off, an analogue instrument console, a 735 mm long seat, and more. The bike is available with a five-year warranty. A light kerb weight of just 110 kg makes the HF100 nimble, while also ensuring high fuel economy more consistently.

The Hero HF 100 competes against the Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina 100 in the segment.

First Published Date: 03 May 2025, 13:03 PM IST
