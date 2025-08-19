Hero Glamour X to launch today. Here are 5 key things to expect

The Hero Glamour X is set to be launched today, expanding the company's portfolio of 125cc motorcycles. For Hero MotoCorp, 125cc is not just another displacement specification, but it is the lifeblood of the mass market. Over the last twenty years, commuter motorcycles in the 125cc segment have scripted Hero's success across Indian cities, towns, and hinterlands.

The Glamour X is expected to adopt sharper styling with muscular tank shrouds and angular tail sections. The tail lamp is said to evoke the X-shaped motif seen on the Xtreme range, while alloy wheels follow a more dynamic pattern. LED lighting improves visibility and modern appeal.

It offers a delicate balance of affordability, usability, efficiency and nimble turning all of which contribute to the success of the 125cc segment. It’s where daily commuters, gig riders, and cost-conscious first-time owners make their choices. Expanding the range with the new Glamour X gives Hero another tactical edge in retaining brand loyalty while appealing to tech-savvy buyers.

A legacy named Glamour

The ‘Glamour’ has been a familiar name in Hero’s stable a commuter bike that married comfort, reliability, and refined engineering. Having first debuted in the mid-2010s, the Glamour series consistently appealed to buyers seeking a trustable ride without going to the Pulsar or CB-inspired premium end of town.

Over time, the brand introduced variants like the Xtec, which brought subtle style upgrades, digital instrumentation, and better boots-on-the-ground usability. Now, the “Glamour X" moniker suggests another evolutionary leap, one that blends modern flair with functional upgrades, reinforcing the bike’s importance as a volume seller with an aspirational hook.

What to expect from the Hero Glamour X

In the teaser, Hero bills the Glamour X as “India’s most futuristic 125 cc." This commuter is set to debut features that are termed permium for the segment such as a full-colour TFT display, LED tail lamp, and LED indicators. The digital suite likely includes riding modes, Eco, Road, Power, and Bluetooth connectivity, possibly enabling navigation and smartphone alerts.

Most dramatic is the expected introduction of cruise control, reportedly the first such inclusion in this segment. A dedicated toggle on the right switchgear activates it—indicating a ride-by-wire setup beneath the skin. Comfortable highway runs just became a lot less tiring.

Will the Hero Glamour X get design changes?

What engine will the Hero Glamour X get?

Hero appears to retain the reliable 124.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, tuned in the neighbourhood of 10.7 bhp and roughly 10.6 Nm of torque. Paired with a 5-speed gearbox, this powertrain balances efficiency and urban usability. There’s speculation of mechanical refinement to complement the newer electronic upgrades, though core performance figures remain consistent with the Glamour Xtec.

Hero Glamour X: Expected price

Currently, the Hero Glamour Xtec retails between ₹90,000 and ₹95,000 (ex-showroom). With the suite of futuristic upgrades, TFT, cruise control, riding modes—Hero is said to price the Glamour X at just over the ₹1 lakh mark, potentially in the ₹1 lakh to ₹1.05 lakh bracket (ex-showroom). That places it competitively against models like the Xtreme 125R, Honda SP 125, TVS Raider 125, and the Bajaj Pulsar N125.

