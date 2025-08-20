Hero Glamour X: 5 key highlights of the new 125cc entrant

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero MotoCorp recently introduced the new Glamour X in India, priced at ₹89,999 for the Drum variant and ₹99,999 for the Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Glamour has been one of Hero’s most popular 125cc motorcycles since its debut in 2005, and the new Glamour X is now bringing with it a blend of design updates, fresh technology, and segment-first features.
With these updates, the Hero Glamour X 125 will compete with other feature-rich 125cc motorcycles like the Honda SP125, TVS Raider, and Bajaj Pulsar NS125, where it aims to stand out by offering more technology at a competitive price point. Here are the five key highlights of the newly launched motorcycle:
The Glamour X gets a new AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) Tech, which combines a smart solenoid valve, a ride-by-wire throttle and an ECU which controls it all. This gives the motorbike a low battery kick start functionality, which Hero claims is a world-first, ensuring the bike can still be started even if the battery is weak, enhancing convenience and reliability for daily commuters.
Not just this, but these new tech inclusions give the bike multiple segment-first features like cruise control for effortless highway rides. There are also three riding modes offered on the Glamour X, including Eco, Road and Power with distinct ECU maps for adaptability. Additionally, there is a panic brake alert that warns other road users during sudden braking by turning on the hazard lights.
The styling has been refreshed with a more muscular stance, sculpted bodywork, and Hero’s signature ‘H’ LED lighting package, including a full LED headlamp and tail-lamp. The bike also gets a new multi-colour LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, distance-to-empty readout, and gear position indicator.
At the core is a 124.7cc Sprint-EBT engine that makes 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm. Hero has tuned the cam profile and gearing for quicker throttle response, while a balancer shaft and silent cam chain help in cutting down vibrations, promising a smoother ride in city traffic as well as longer runs.
Daily usability remains a big focus. The Glamour X offers a wide handlebar, upright seating, 790 mm seat height, and 170 mm ground clearance. For the pillion, there is now a larger seat with more cushioning and a grab rail. Practical elements include an under-seat storage box that can hold small essentials, and a 2A Type-C USB charger for phones and gadgets.
The Hero Glamour X 125 clearly aims to push the boundaries of what a commuter motorcycle in the 125cc class can offer. Its pricing also competes well against rivals like the Honda SP125 and TVS Raider. Whether buyers will be interested in the extra tech against a slightly more reliable but old functionality remains to be determined. For those seeking a commuter that combines practicality with modern features, the Glamour X 125 stands out as one of the most advanced options currently available in its class.
