In a first-of-its-kind offer, Hero Electric on Thursday announced a three-day return scheme on its entire range of battery-operated two-wheelers (excluding Flash lead-acid low speed model) in its India profile in a bid to encourage sales and to promote the use of green technology. The offer is applicable on purchases made through online scheme only.

The company has announced that a customer will be refunded the complete amount if they return the product within three days of purchasing. A discount offer had previously been rolled out on select products from Hero Electric and the company has informed that due to a positive response, this has been extended till May 31. There is an instant cash discount of ₹4,000 on all models (except Flash lead-acid low speed model) and a discount of ₹3,000 on Glyde model in particular. The booking amount has been fixed at ₹2,999 irrespective of the model purchased. (Full report here)

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, has said that people are fast adopting electric mobility technology and the response to recent schemes from his company is testament to this. "“The initial burst of enthusiastic response from our customers have indeed left no doubt in our mind that the customers are now seeking an economical and convenient solution from a trusted brand like Hero Electric for their commute," he said. "The company is making major changes in the way bikes are sold and serviced to extend complete protection to our customers."

Speaking to HT Auto earlier this month, Gill had said that the challenging situation arising out of the current Covid-19 pandemic may not be a major roadblock for the EV sector in the country. "There is a ray of hope from three things on the horizon. One is that there is decidedly a linkage established between pollution and viruses. Second is the clean air environment that everybody is experiencing in the lockdown. Third is the safety and security factor."

Gill had also said that with costs of two-wheelers running on conventional fuel and with upgraded BS 6 technology rising, electric two-wheelers are appearing more viable.

The current portfolio of electric scooters from Hero Electric includes Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash, and the ER (Extended Range) variants along with Glyde, which is also powered by high quality lithium-ion battery.



