Hero 2.5R Xtunt-based bike teased officially. Is this the Xtreme 250R?

Hero MotoCorp is going all-out with the EICMA 2024. The brand will be showcasing several models at the auto show and now they have released a teaser of a new motorcycle that is based on the 2.5R Xtunt that was showcased at last year's EICMA.

The teaser that has been released on the social media showcases a low-slung headlamp with an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp along with a projector setup. There are upside-down forks in the front finished in golden colour and a split seat setup as well.

There is a disc brake in the front and it is safe to assume that there would be a disc at the rear as well. There would be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. As of now, it is not confirmed whether there will be switchable ABS on offer or not.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: