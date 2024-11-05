Hero 2.5R Xtunt-based bike teased officially. Is this the Xtreme 250R?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero MotoCorp is going all-out with the EICMA 2024. The brand will be showcasing several models at the auto show and now they have released a teaser of a new motorcycle that is based on the 2.5R Xtunt that was showcased at last year's EICMA.
The teaser that has been released on the social media showcases a low-slung headlamp with an H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp along with a projector setup. There are upside-down forks in the front finished in golden colour and a split seat setup as well.
There is a disc brake in the front and it is safe to assume that there would be a disc at the rear as well. There would be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. As of now, it is not confirmed whether there will be switchable ABS on offer or not.
