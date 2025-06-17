Copyright © HT Media Limited
Five most affordable litre-class cruiser bikes in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jun 2025, 16:00 PM
These are the most accessible litre-class cruisers that you can buy in India.

Litre-class cruisers bring the visual drama, low-end torque, and relaxed ergonomics that are characteristic of big-bike cruising, but often command a hefty price tag. While there are many premium offerings within this segment, there are a few models that provide the litre-class experience at reasonable prices. These bikes are appealing to riders who want the on-road presence and highway comfort without paying premium prices.

This list focuses on the most accessible litre-class cruiser motorcycles that are available for purchase in India. Whether you're upgrading from a middleweight bike or searching for your first large-displacement machine, these options offer relaxed performance with everyday usability and are worth considering if you're looking for the best bang for your buck.

1

Brixton Cromwell 1200:

Engine
1,200 cc
Priced at 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom), the Brixton Cromwell 1200 is currently positioned as the most accessible litre-class cruiser bike in India. Powered by a 1,222 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the bike delivers 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. It is underpinned by a double downtube cradle frame that is suspended by KYB telescopic front forks with 120 mm travel and pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Cromwell 1200 rides on an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear tyre fitted with two 310 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc.

On the feature front, Brixton has equipped the cruiser with a round TFT display with individual themes for the riding modes. The bike further gets dual-channel ABS, traction control, and cruise control.

2

Triumph Bonneville T120:

Engine
1,200 cc
The Triumph Bonneville T120 is the quintessential modern classic and the first product to be launched in the Bonneville family. Priced at 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the cruiser is driven by a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank angle. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and makes 78.9 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 105 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The bike is underpinned by a tubular steel twin cradle frame with 41 mm telescopic front forks and pre-load adjustable twin rear shocks. The T120 rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels fitted with twin 310 mm discs at the front and a single 255 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

Triumph has loaded the Bonneville T120 with a wide range of modern features, including an semi-digital cluster, ride-by-wire throttle system, switchable traction control, and two riding modes.

3

Triumph Bonnevillle Bobber:

Engine
1,200 cc
The Triumph Bonneville Bobber brings the stripped-down aesthetic of the 20th-century bobbers straight from the factory at 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the bike is tuned for 76.9 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It features a twin cradle frame suspended by 47 mm Showa cartridge forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The Bonneville Bobber rides on 16-inch alloys fitted with twin 310 mm front discs and a single 255 mm rear disc.

Triumph has equipped the Bonneville Bobber with all-LED lighting, semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, and an assist clutch system. The bike further gets two riding modes, Rain and Road.

4

Harley-Davidson Sportster S:

Engine
1,252 cc
The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is a brawny cruiser priced at 16.48 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes with a distinctive, muscular design with a 1,252 cc liquid-cooled V-twin. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the Revolution Max 1250T engine makes 121 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle is underpinned by 43 mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from a single disc with a 4-piston calliper at the front and a single rotor with a single piston calliper at the rear.

The Sportster S is equipped with full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT dash that allows for media controls, navigation, and phone alerts. The bike offers a wide range of rider aids, including lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, wheel lift mitigation, and more.

5

BMW R 12:

Engine
1,170 cc
The BMW R 12 is a laidback cruiser that comes priced at 20.10 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most premium offering on this list. It is powered by a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled flat-twin boxer engine that makes 93.7 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 110 Nm of max torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and tops out at 203 kmph. The bike features rebound-adjustable 45 mm USD front forks and a paralever swingarm with a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Riding on a 19-inch front and a 16-inch rear wheel, it is fitted with twin 310 mm discs at the front and a single 265 mm rear disc.

On the feature front, the R 12 cruiser comes equipped with traction control, engine drag torque control, lean-sensitive ABS and TPMS. It has a single-pod analogue instrument cluster and allows for two riding modes.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2025, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: triumph cruiser bikes bmw bmw motorrad brixton harley-davidson cruiser
