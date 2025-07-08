Here are 5 of the most affordable ADVs for the thrill-seeking rider in you

While this segment is often associated with high-end models bearing premium price tags, its growing popularity in India has brought several affordable options to the market. Manufacturers such as KTM and Hero have been consistently developing accessible models within this growing segment. This guide brings five such ADVs for riders looking to get started in the segment without compromising on capability:

Adventure bikes, or ADVs, are built for riders who crave versatility, long-distance touring capability, and the freedom to explore what lies beyond the tarmac. These motorcycles come equipped with features such as long-travel suspension, upright ergonomics, and dual-purpose tyres, making them suitable for both daily commutes and off-road detours.

1 Hero Xpulse 210: Priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hero Xpulse 210 carries a marginal premium over its predecessor, the Xpulse 200 4V, in exchange for upgrades in engine displacement, chassis design, and tech suite. The new model comes in two variants and retains key styling elements from its predecessor. It is powered by a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 24.6 bhp of maximum power and 20.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a new 6-speed gearbox and brings enhanced highway performance and refined daily rideability. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks with 210 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 205 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from discs at both ends, with dual-channel ABS. The XPulse 210 rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in tube-type, block-pattern tyres. The Xpulse 210 gets a new 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity for call and SMS alerts as well as turn-by-turn navigation. LED illumination is standard across the range.

2 Yezdi Adventure 2025: The Yezdi Adventure 2025 is the updated version of the brand’s entry-level adventure tourer. Priced from ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model builds on the original Adventure with cosmetic and functional upgrades for 2025. The motorcycle comes with a revised front end that features a twin-headlamp cluster, while including a new fuel tank, updated side sections, an adjustable windscreen and more. The digital cluster has been retained from the older model and continues to support Bluetooth connectivity. As part of the MY25 update, the ADV offers new colours, a traction control system, and switchable dual-channel ABS. The Adventure 2025 continues to draw power from the 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine, which remains unchanged. It makes 29 bhp of maximum power and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The suspension setup consists of telescopic forks at the front and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes on both ends.

3 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Priced at ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom), the Suzuki V-Strom SX is the entry-level adventure tourer from the Japanese manufacturer. It is the smaller displacement sibling of the V-Strom 800DE and carries over the same, distinctive styling cues. The V-Strom SX gets its power from a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox, delivering 25 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The bike features telescopic front forks and a monoshock in the rear with 7-step adjustable preload. It features disc brakes on both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. The ADV rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloys wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Other features of the V-Strom SX include a digital cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity with features such as call/SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, ETA updates, and speed warning alerts. It also offers riders a USB charging port for added convenience.

5 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Priced from ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 might top this list, but it remains positioned as the most accessible adventure tourer within the 400-500 cc class in India. It succeeds the Himalayan 411 with new bodywork and chassis alongside a revamped tech suite. The motorcycle retains the rugged look of the original Himalayan while adding on a lot of new features. It gets a switchgear-operated TFT Tripper module with Bluetooth connectivity and full navigation support. There is LED illumination all around and the motorcycle further features off-road ABS and ride-by-wire throttle. The Himalayan 450 is powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a new six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. With this, the adventure tourer makes 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Royal Enfield has employed a new twin-spar tubular frame with 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both offering 200 mm of travel. The motorcycle also rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

