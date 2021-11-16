Trouble starting your motorcycle during winter? Here are five key tips

Trouble starting your motorcycle during winter? Here are five key tips1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 03:00 PM IST
A few simple and basic steps can keep your motorcycle or scooter in good condition irrespective of season and weather.
One fine winter morning, you are getting ready for the office and suddenly you find the trusted motorcycle or scooter is not starting. This is one kind of situation many of us often face. People who rely on personal transport for the daily commute and don't have a second vehicle, often suffer due to such problems.
While motorcycles or scooters are nothing but machines on two wheels and there is always possibilities of such problem, some basic maintenance and follow-ups can take care of such issues and save you from trouble.
Here are five key tips to save you from such a situation.
Start the engine regularly
Many of us don't like riding a motorcycle or a scooter during winter to save ourselves from the chilly wind. Due to this, often the two-wheelers remain unused for a long period during winter, resulting in engine problems. Hence, always try to start the engine regularly, even if for a few minutes.
Change engine oil timely
Engine oil should be changed at a regular interval. When the thick engine oil becomes thin, it doesn't work properly resulting in malfunctioning of the engine as well. Hence, servicing the motorcycle or scooter and changing engine oil whenever requires is important.
Kick-starting the engine
A lot of modern motorcycles don't come with kick-starters. Hence, the riders rely on starting the engine via the engine start/stop switch. However, in case, your motorcycle or scooter has a kick-starting option, you can try that in case, the start switch is not working.
Keep the spark plug clean
A spark plug is one of the most important components of any automobile. The case is the same for any motorcycle and scooter as well. The spark plugs should be kept clean, as it plays a key role in starting an engine. If the spark plug is not clean, then it might result in trouble for starting the engine.
Keep the battery charged
The battery plays a crucial role in the ignition. Hence, always check if the battery is fully charged or if its wire is in good condition. In case, the wire in is a weary condition or the battery is discharged, it is better to get it checked, repaired and charged by a mechanic.