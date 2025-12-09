Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained

The Harley-Davidson X440 T is the second motorcycle to be rolled out under the Hero-Harley partnership and comes priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Designed as the sportier take on the original X440 launched in 2023, the latest model carries over the same core mechanical underpinnings while putting on cosmetic changes and feature updates. Unlike its predecessor, the X440 T comes in a single trim line and four distinct colour options to set it apart. Here’s a detailed look at each of these paint jobs:

The first option in the range is the Vivid Black colour scheme. This brings a glossy black finish for the body with orange accents on the tank, side panels, and tail section, while the Harley-Davidson lettering is done in a light orange shade.

Next up, is the Pearl White option, which brings a glossy white body colour with red accents across to make it stand out. The lettering is finished in red.

The Pearl Blue variant brings a dark, navy blue paint scheme for the body with similar red stripes for contrast. This model gets the ‘Harley-Davidson X440 T’ lettering on the tank finished in white.

Lastly, we have the Pearl Red colour option that is complemented with white stripes on the side panels and tail section and a black stripe on the tank. Here, the tank lettering is also done in white, similar to Pearl Blue.

What are the design changes on the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

The X440 T carries over the same 440 cc single-cylinder engine that is used in the X440 and the discontinued Mavrick 440

The cosmetic updates are focused on the X440 T’s rear end, where the tail-section now features a new sub-frame design. This has resulted in the panels growing larger and more cohesive, reducing the awkward gap between the tyre and the fender that is seen in the regular X440. The taillamp has also been integrated into the rear fender for a sleeker look. Up front, the X440 T gets a slight redesign for its fuel tank, which also loses the 3D emblem for a Harley-Davidson decal. The motorcycle additionally adopts bar-end mirrors and a heat shield for the exhaust.

What are the features on the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

The new Harley continues to feature the same LED setup and carries over the 3.5-inch colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity. One of the more significant changes to the cruiser is the addition of a ride-by-wire throttle system. This enables features such as riding modes, a traction control system, as well as switchable ABS at the rear.

The X440 T also features a new Panic Braking Alert system that makes the turn indicators blink rapidly when using the brakes aggressively. This helps to warn the traffic behind that the rider is slowing down rapidly, preventing sudden rear end collisions at the stop light.

What is the Harley-Davidson X440 T powered by?

The X440 T continues to derive its power from the 440 cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine delivering 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4000 rpm. Harley-Davidson claims that 90 percent of the torque arrives as early as 2000 rpm, and the engine continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

