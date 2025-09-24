Harley-Davidson X440 prices remain unchanged, brand absorbs GST hike

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Harley-Davidson has announced that it will be absorbing the GST-related hike on the X440, and prices will remain unchanged on the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants - Denim, Vivid, and S - priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This negates the 9 per cent GST increase under the new reform, where two-wheelers over 350 cc are taxed at 40 per cent.
Harley-Davidson joins Bajaj, Triumph, KTM, and Aprilia, which announced the brands will be absorbing the GST-led price hikes on their respective premium bikes in the 350-500 cc space. In contrast, Royal Enfield announced it will be hiking prices on its 350+ cc motorcycles, including the Scram 440, Himalayan, Guerrilla 450, and the 650 range. It needs to be seen how long the manufacturers will be able to absorb the GST hike.
The Harley-Davidson X440 has been developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp as the brand’s most accessible motorcycle globally. Power comes from the newly 398 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor tuned for 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The X440 is the sole offering from the Hero-Harley partnership so far, but the company is expected to introduce a new iteration later this year.
