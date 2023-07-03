Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today: Live and latest updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Harley-Davidson X440 is all set for its official launch in India in a short while from now. The Harley-Davidson X440 is eagerly anticipated for a number of reasons which include the fact that it will be the most affordable Harley in the country and is also the first that has been jointly developed by the Americans and Hero MotoCorp.
The X440 from Harley-Davidson is looking to create inroads into the middleweight segment which is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. A number of images of the motorcycle have already been revealed and points to plenty of visual cues that are a throwback to past models from the brand.
Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of Harley-Davidson X440 here:
Harley-Davidson's X440 is an entry-level premium motorcycle from the iconic US motorcycle major co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. It is expected to be priced at around ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The X440 will source power from newly-developed 440 cc single-cylinder, oil and air-cooled engine that will have a redline up to 8,000 rpm. The exact power output is not yet known but could be up to 30 bhp with around 35 Nm of torque.
The X440 has been designed in a way that helps it have a modern demeanour while still having some old-school bits.
Images of Harley-Davidson X440 revealed so far show that it gets a round headlamp, single-pod instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round indicators, and side-slung exhaust. There are also machined alloy wheels, an LCD panel for the console and LED lighting.
Harley-Davidson had packed up and shipped out of India in September of 2020 after facing mounting losses. But even at that point in time, it was officially confirmed that its motorcycles would be sold and serviced through Hero MotoCorp.
The launch of the X440 is therefore significant because it is the first model that has been jointly developed by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp.