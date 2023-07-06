Harley-Davidson X440 first ride review: This fun-to-ride Harley is value-friendly

Iconic players Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp dabble in the business of making two-wheelers but they couldn't be any different from each other. Sometimes it's the unlikeliest of individuals who turn out to be excellent collaborators and this appears to be the case with these OEMs. The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first offering to come out of this collaboration and is easily one of the most anticipated launches of the year.

The Harley-Davidson X440 redirects the iconic American manufacturer's efforts to a new market and a new segment. It holds the distinction of being the “world’s most affordable Harley" but with a brand as rich and premium as Harley, is that a good thing? Let’s find out.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought

Harley-Davidson X440 - Design & Build

The design team decided to dig up from Harley’s storied past for some inspiration and the result is a striking motorcycle borrowing several cues from the XR1200. Unlike traditional Harleys, the XR was more modern-retro and the same has been carried over on the X440 as well. The styling is prominent with the round headlamp and teardrop fuel tank without a hint of chrome breaking the dark ensemble.

The H-D X440 is proportionate with a strong road presence running an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup. Available in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S, the top variant gets a machined finish on the engine and alloys while the base variant gets spoked wheels with tube tyres. The front three-quarter is just right and looks the part but it’s the rear three-quarter design that feels out of place. The tail section is boxy and feels like an afterthought, especially with the gap between the fender and wheel. I’m also not a fan of the utilitarian exhaust that simply feels garish in what’s supposed to be an aspirational motorcycle. However, Harley says that the silencer is that way to get the sound right on the motorcycle.

The premium bits like the all-LED lighting, 3D badges, alloy wheels, and more, do look nice. But there are the final finishing could've been much better

On the subject of not-so-wholesome bits, the X440 disappoints with inconsistent build quality. The welding finish on the frame leaves a lot to be desired in places, while the wires feel like a messy bunch. There are uneven panel gaps too and the chrome and matte finish on the headlamp bezel and instrument pod respectively feel low quality at best, which robs off the solidly built feeling that the motorcycle needs to exude. Overall, the motorcycle could’ve been better put together and we do hope Hero works on that in future batches.

Harley-Davidson X440 - Ergonomics

The riding posture is spot-on on the H-D X440. It’s not too aggressive nor too laid back with centre-set footpegs and a wide handlebar. You sit upright and in a commanding position. The 805 mm seat height is inviting for riders of all sizes and you can easily put your feet flat on the ground. The seat cushioning feels just right but we’ll like to explore more out on the open road before passing a judgement.

The 3.5-inch TFT screen is easy to read and packs all the essential information along with turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and music control

Harley-Davidson X440 - Features

The 3.5-inch TFT screen is standard on all three variants of the X440. It’s easy to read and offers plenty of information at a glance. Bluetooth connectivity is standard with turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and music control. The top-spec S trim adds the connectivity suite with Connect 2.0 that brings over 25 notifications. This includes ignition alert; panic alert; crash alert, remote immobilisation, geofencing, vehicle diagnostics, rider telematics, malfunction alert and more. The app will also allow you to search for the nearest service centre, book a service appointment, or call for roadside assistance. The X440 also comes with a USB slot, while the LED projector headlamp gets a sensor-based auto headlamp function that will automatically switch on when needed

The Harley-Davidson X440 is powered by a newly-developed 440 cc motor that likes to be revved and offers a strong low and mid-range

Harley-Davidson X440 - Performance

The Harley-Davidson X440 uses a trellis frame with the newly-developed 440 cc air and oil-cooled engine used as a stress member. The long-stroke, single-cylinder motor is simple in its construction and makes 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Those are impressive numbers and a substantial chunk more than the segment leader - Royal Enfield Classic 350. A 6-speed gearbox also helps keep the baby Harley ahead over RE.

We spent some time with the X440 at the Hero performance test track in Jaipur and the engine turned out to be quite the free-revving charmer that we weren’t really expecting it to be. Most of the power is available in the low and mid-range with about 90 per cent of torque available right from 2,000 rpm. The result is a bike that’s eager to push and never shy from hitting the redline at 7,000 rpm. We managed to see a top speed of 134 kmph on the straights but the bike’s sweet spot is between 90-100 kmph. The X440 is sublime at 100 kmph in sixth gear under 4,000 rpm with a nice rumble from the exhaust.

Push it further and speeds take some time to build in the triple-digit space. Nevertheless, it’ll sit comfortably between 110-115 kmph with mild vibrations around the footpegs and fuel tank. But the low and mid-range is meaty and those spending more time with it in the city will certainly be happier. The motor is quite tractable allowing you to sit at 45 kmph in fifth gear. Power flows smoothly through the rev range and touring on this motorcycle will remain devoid of fatigue on long stretches.

Handling is a revelation on the H-D X440 that impresses with its nimbleness and predictability

Harley-Davidson X440 - Handling & Braking

But the big revelation is the handling of the H-D X440. There’s a clear emphasis on form over function and while the trellis isn’t the most pleasing to the eye, it gets the job done. Despite the overall length and long wheelbase, the X440 simply accepts inputs rather well and the predictable nature makes it a hoot to ride around corners. The bike is nimble, flick-able and easy to lean that should make even less experienced riders feel like pros. The 190.5 kg kerb weight is evenly distributed and we managed to scrape the foot pegs on both sides in equal measure. Maybe better corner clearance won’t be a bad thing.

The 43 mm front forks and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear are set up for more fun riding and the ride quality felt great on the flat test tracks. We’ll have to ride the bike on public roads though to see how it actually holds up on a variety of surfaces. The initial impression is a firm yet pliant ride waiting for us. The braking performance is impressive and there’s strong progressive feedback from the front lever. The 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS do a rather good job of anchoring the motorcycle in time.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is aggressively priced and the shortcomings do get easier to overlook when you consider what you are paying

Harley-Davidson X440 - Prices

Harley India has got the pricing right with the base X440 Denim available at ₹2.29 lakh, while the X440 Vivid is priced at ₹2.49 lakh. The top-spec X440 S is pricey at ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). That's marginally more than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Yezdi Roadster and Honda H'ness CB350. Considering that features like Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation are standard, it comes across as incredible value, not to mention that it makes for a lovely canvas for personalisation. At this pricing, it’s easier to overlook some of its quality issues.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a formidable offering and marks a promising start to an enterprising partnership between Hero and Harley

Harley-Davidson X440 - Verdict

The X440 is the most un-Harley bike we’ve ridden in a while and that’s a good thing. It’s more inviting to newer riders and feels more manageable. It now boils down to Hero's expertise in sales and distribution which involves setting up over 100 premium dealerships. But the road to success won’t be easy for the X440. Its own shortcomings aside, the rivals aren’t making things easier for the brand. So the Harley-Hero baby will have to be more assertive to really get things rooted in its favour. Something, I certainly see happening.

