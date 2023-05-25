Harley-Davidson X 440 roadster unveiled officially, to be launched soon in India

Harley-Davidson has officially unveiled the X 440 roadster ahead of its launch in the Indian market. This is the first motorcycle to be built by the brand with Hero MotoCorp. Both manufacturers signed an agreement according to which Hero will be handling sales and after-sales for Harley-Davidson in India and will develop premium motorcycles.

Powering the Harley-Davidson X 440 is an oil-cooled, 440 cc single-cylinder engine. As of now, the power and torque figures are not known. However, considering the displacement of the engine, 25-30 bhp of power figures and torque output of more than 30 Nm can be expected. The previous teaser images revealed that the engine will have a redline of 8,000 rpm so it could be a long-stroke motor. This means that the engine will be tuned for low and mid-range grunt. The motorcycle is using chain drive for the final drive.

Braking duties on the motorcycle will be done by disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer as well. Suspension duties will be performed by up-side down forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. There is a circular digital instrument cluster and to control it, there is new switchgear.

The design of the Harley-Davidson X440 is of a roadster. There is a circular headlamp in the front, a squarish fuel tank, alloy wheels and a rectangular LED tail lamp. In terms of ergonomics, the riding stance is expected to be quite neutral as the footpegs are mid-set and there is a flat handlebar. This means that Harley is not going for a retro theme this time. Instead, it will be a modern roadster. The tyres for the motorcycle are sourced from MRF and seems like the wheels measure 18-inch the front and 17 inches at the rear.

