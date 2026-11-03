Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 unveiled with 440cc engine, 3.5-inch TFT display

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the new Sprint 440, a lightweight mid-size cruiser developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle will make its public debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, from November 5 to 8. It is designed to make the Harley-Davidson experience more accessible, with a low seat height, compact proportions and a relatively simple single-cylinder powertrain.

The Sprint 440 draws inspiration from the brand's traditional cruiser design language. It gets a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp, a bobbed rear fender, a stepped seat and a single-sided exhaust. The motorcycle also features machined highlights on its alloy wheels and engine, along with an orange graphic on the fuel tank. It will be offered in three colour options: Dark Billiard Grey, Vivid Black and Teal Thunder.

Powering the motorcycle is a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine producing 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist-and-slipper clutch. Harley-Davidson claims a fuel efficiency of up to 34 kmpl under combined riding conditions. The manufacturer has also equipped the engine with a gear-driven counter-balancer to manage vibrations.

The Sprint 440 gets a 43mm inverted front fork with 130mm of travel and twin rear shocks with seven-step preload adjustment. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

One of the motorcycle's key highlights is its accessible ergonomics. It has a laden seat height of 671mm, while its ready-to-ride weight stands at 187kg. The narrow profile and tapered seat are designed to make it easier for riders to place both feet on the ground. The motorcycle also gets a 9-litre fuel tank.

In terms of features, the Sprint 440 comes with a circular 3.5-inch colour TFT instrument display, full-LED lighting and a USB-C charging port positioned above the headlamp. Harley-Davidson will also offer accessories such as saddlebags, a detachable windscreen, a passenger backrest, an engine guard and alternative seats.

The Sprint 440 will be introduced across global markets, although launch schedules will vary by region. The US market will receive the motorcycle in spring 2027, with final assembly taking place at Harley-Davidson's facility in York, Pennsylvania.

Despite being developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, there is no confirmation yet of an India launch or local pricing. The Sprint 440 could, however, offer an alternative to the existing X440 with its more traditional cruiser proportions and lower seat height.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: