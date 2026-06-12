Harley-Davidson revives the iconic Super Glide; Only 2,500 buyers will get one

American automaker Harley-Davidson has revived the Super Glide as a limited-edition model in 2026. It is one of the brand’s oldest and most iconic factory-custom motorcycles, which made its debut as the FX Super Glide in 1971. The revived cruiser will be restricted to only 2,50 units, with availability limited ot the US and Canada market exclusively.

Harley-Davidson has revived the iconic Super Glide as a limited-edition 2026 model, powered by a 1,923cc V-twin engine. Limited to 2,500 units, it pays tribute to the original 1971 FX Super Glide

2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide: Chassis and Engine

The 2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide is powered by the 1,932cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-twin engine producing 97 bhp and 163 Nm of peak torque. The chassis of the Super Glide has been engineered to reduce overall weight, but does not compromise on structural rigidity. Additionally, the limited-edition cruiser bike boasts 49 mm dual-bending valve front forks and hydraulic preload adjustment in the rear, handling the cruiser bike’s suspension duties.

2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide: Exterior

The 2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide boasts a White Onyx Pearl paint finish complemented by red and blue striping. Not only that, but it features an elongated Bar and Shield tank graphic, along with extensive chrome detailing on the fuel tank console, handlebars, laced wheels, fender struts, turn indicators, exhaust system, side covers and headlamp, among other features. Notably, each motorcycle carries its unique serialised production number on the fuel tank console.

2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide: Features

The 2026 Super Glide is equipped with a suite of rider-assistance technologies under Harley-Davidson’s Rider Safety Enhancements package, including cornering and straight-line ABS, traction control systems, and drag-torque slip control, among others. Riders can further choose between three riding modes, namely Road, Sport, and Rain. The road mode is designed for everyday use; sport mode sharpens throttle response, while rain mode optimises performance for low-traction conditions.

The lighting package is fully LED, featuring a 5.75-inch headlamp with a signature light ring on the front. Moreover, the rider interface consists of a 5-inch console-mounted instrument cluster, combining an analogue speedometer with a multifunction LCD.

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2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide: History

The 2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide pays homage to the original 1971 FX Super Glide, which was among the first complete motorcycles designed by Willie G. Davidson. The model combined the Big Twin FL chassis with the narrower front fork from the XL Sportster, creating a factory-custom formula that would go on to define the company’s design philosophy for decades.

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