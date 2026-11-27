Harley-Davidson , the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, has completed 17 years of business operations in India. The company now aims to expand its brand presence and accelerate growth in India in partnership with Hero MotoCorp , the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country.

Harley-Davidson has committed to further strengthening its brand presence in India through a strategic initiative with Hero MotoCorp, christened as Mission: The Big RIDE.

Harley-Davidson has committed to further strengthening its brand presence in India through a strategic initiative with Hero MotoCorp. The project has been christened as Mission: The Big RIDE. Under this initiative, the OEM aims to focus on an enhanced customer experience, wider dealer footprint, expanded product portfolio and deeper engagement with the country's growing premium motorcycle and rider community.

Speaking on this initiative, Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson's associate brand in India, said that the partnership brings together two strong, valued organisations with complementary strengths – Harley-Davidson's iconic brand and product legacy, and Hero MotoCorp's deep understanding of the Indian consumer, manufacturing excellence, engineering capabilities and extensive market reach. “Together, we have enabled the Harley-Davidson brand experience accessibility to a wider audience while creating new opportunities in India's growing premium motorcycle segment. As we celebrate 17 years of Harley-Davidson in India, we remain committed to building on this strong foundation and taking the partnership to new frontiers," PTI quoted him saying.

Artie Starrs, Global CEO, Harley-Davidson, said that the company's partnership with Hero MotoCorp gives it a strong foundation to continue growing in India, combining Harley-Davidson's global brand recognition and product expertise with Hero MotoCorp's expansive retail network. "We've seen market share gains this year across all of our segments, reflecting improving demand and sustained retail momentum. Going forward, we have an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with riders and dealers as we expand the Harley-Davidson community," he reportedly said.

Harley-Davidson offers its global motorcycle portfolio in India across custom vehicle operations, touring, cruisers, adventure touring and sport categories. The brand also offers models under the Harley-Davidson X range, which has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. The X range has emerged as a significant growth driver for the brand in India, contributing over 50,000 units since its launch in 2023.

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