HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Greta Glide Electric Scooter, With Up To 100 Km Range, Launched At 80,000

Greta Glide electric scooter, with up to 100-km range, launched at 80,000

Greta Glide electric scooter is powered by lithium-ion batteries and is claimed to offer fast charging under 2.5 hours.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 02:07 PM
Greta Glide electric scooter
Greta Glide electric scooter

Greta Electric Scooters has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian e-two-wheeler market, called Greta Glide. The electric scooter is priced at 80,000 and offers up to 100 kilometres of per charge range. Powered by lithium-ion batteries, the electric scooter is claimed to offer fast charging under 2.5 hours.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xgt Km
₹ 42,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8) (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8)
₹ 42,850 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Bookings for the scooter have been commenced and customers can avail some buy-now offers too. A discount of 6,000 is being offered on pre-booked scooters and 2,000 will be off on spot booked scooters.

Greta Glide electric scooter comes equipped with a host of features to ensure ease and efficiency of operations. These features include DRL, EBS, ATA System, and Smart Shift. The scooter also supports reverse drive mode and three-speed drive mode. 

(Also read | Okinawa teases upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90)

Other features on the Greta Glide include LED digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, anti-theft alarm, front glove box, light designer consoles and ‘extra-large’ leg room. Additional features include Find My Vehicle Alarm, black leatherette seat cover and a USB port for convenience.

Greta is offering the electric scooter in seven colour options - Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black.
Greta is offering the electric scooter in seven colour options - Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black.

The electric scooter rides on 3.5-inch wide tubeless tyres that deliver a strong grip on the road. The vehicle's suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and Dual Hydraulic Cell Shocker at the rear. For braking duties, it gets Dual Hydraulic Disc Brakes at both the ends. 

(Also read | Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled)

To increase the style quotient of the electric scooter and to appeal to a wider set of customers, Greta is offering the vehicle in seven colour options - Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black.

Customers can choose li-ion battery pack for their ride from a choice of four battery variants -V2 48v-24Ah battery pack for 60 kms range, V2+60v-24Ah battery pack for 60 km range, V3 48v-30Ah battery pack for 100 km range and V3+60v-30Ah battery pack for 100 km range. Greta is also providing a three-year warranty on battery packs. Price and mileage of the product changes as per the choice of battery.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 01:51 PM IST
TAGS: Greta Glide electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Stellantis aims to double revenue by 2030 as it goes electric
Stellantis aims to double revenue by 2030 as it goes electric
Tesla bullish on getting approval to start production in its German factory
Tesla bullish on getting approval to start production in its German factory
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city