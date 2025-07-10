Copyright © HT Media Limited
Global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R with longer suspension launched in India, priced at 3.54 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 10 Jul 2025, 18:17 pm
The global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R gets 230 mm of travel at both ends and commands a premium of 16,000.

The KTM 390 Enduro R now gets the longer travel suspension setup in India, which was previously reserved only for export markets
KTM India has launched the global-spec 390 Enduro R with the long-travel suspension, priced at 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the export-spec 390 Enduro R and costs a premium of 16,000 over the standard version sold in India. For the extra money, the KTM 390 Enduro R gets 230 mm of travel at both ends, as opposed to the standard version, which offers 205 mm of travel at the front and 200 mm of travel at the rear.

KTM 390 Enduro R: What's Changed?

The suspension travel has gone up, but that's not the only upgrade. The seat height has been increased to 895 mm, up from 860 mm on the standard model. The ground clearance has been raised to 272 mm, up from 253 mm. KTM had previously said that it would bring the global-spec 390 Enduro R, should there be a demand for it. The model is an enduro and aimed at buyers looking for a purpose-built off-roader to tackle challenging trails.

Also Read : KTM 390 Enduro R launched in India, priced at 3.36 lakh

The 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R also gets a taller seat height at 895 mm and raised ground clearance at 272 mm, making it more capable off-road

KTM 390 Enduro R Specifications

The rest of the hardware remains the same. Power comes from the 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled LC4c engine tuned for 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Braking performance comes from a 285 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels with tube-type Mitas Trail+ dual-purpose tyres.

The KTM 390 Enduro R borrows design cues from the bigger enduro models in the bike maker's lineup. The minimalist body brings a small headlamp, a tall beak, and a flat seat. The feature stack remains the same with the 4.1-inch TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity that brings features like turn-by-turn navigation, music and controls. The 390 Enduro R gets two riding modes.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2025, 18:17 pm IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Enduro R KTM 390 Enduro R KTM India
