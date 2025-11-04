From Tangent RR to Apache RTX 300, TVS unveils bold new lineup at EICMA 2025

TVS Motor Company made its first appearance at the EICMA 2025 motorcycle show with an ambitious line-up of products that mixed its racing heritage with a growing electric future. The company showcased six new two-wheelers across internal combustion and electric powertrains, along with new connected-tech gear and rider-assist innovations.

Tangent RR Concept: A design-led rethink of performance

The Tangent RR Concept represents TVS’s boldest expression of performance intent yet. Drawing from over four decades of racing experience, the motorcycle reimagines the supersport form with a monocoque subframe built from intelligent composites, a lightweight structure designed to improve aerodynamics and rigidity.

Unlike earlier Apache derivatives, this isn’t a mere evolution but a conceptual leap, one that focuses on advanced materials and dynamic efficiency. It hints at how TVS may approach its next generation of high-performance motorcycles, both for track and road use.

eFX three o: When electric turns expressive

The TVS eFX three o debuts the design concept for TVS's future EVs in a performance-focused package

With the eFX three o, TVS appears ready to move beyond the commuter-focused identity of the iQube. The concept’s design language is taut and minimal, with a strong emphasis on balance and proportion, suggesting performance rather than practicality.

Although technical details are sparse, the motorcycle’s central spine frame and mass-centralised layout show TVS’s attempt to reengineer electric motorcycles around better handling and stability. The eFX three o feels like the start of a more emotional design language for TVS’s future EVs, performance-oriented yet grounded in real-world usability.

RTR HyprStunt Concept: Urban precision with a racing heart

The TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept promises a lightweight, agile format with an aggressive design

More notably, the racing DNA at TVS has taken a turn towards younger audiences with the RTR HyprStunt Concept: a lightweight and agile form, promising either stunt-ready dynamics or daily use. The design is aggressive but compact, leveraging the brand's "track-to-street" philosophy.

Further development would open an entirely new segment-one that would match affordability with precision, offering riders a machine designed as much for control and balance as outright speed.

Apache RTX 300: Expanding the adventure canvas

The Apache RTX 300, which was launched in India earlier this month, also made its EICMA debut. The Apache RTX 300 expands the Apache brand into the adventure-touring category. With long-travel suspension, wide handlebars, and a relaxed stance, the motorcycle broadens TVS’s portfolio while retaining its mechanical clarity. It shows how the company is now looking at the mid-capacity market with a global perspective, blending approachability with long-distance capability. The RTX 300 will reach European markets in early 2026, marking one of TVS’s most significant export entries yet.

Electric evolution: M1-S and X lead the charge

The TVS M1-S electric maxi-scooter will go on sale in Europe by the end of 2026

On the EV side, TVS presented two of the most important electric models: the M1-S electric maxi-scooter and the TVS X, its flagship electric platform. The M1-S expands the company's focus toward larger-bodied scooters capable of handling urban highways, while continuing to evolve the X as a benchmark for design-led electric engineering. Both are expected to go on sale in Europe by the end of 2026, underlining how TVS is pivoting from being a domestic EV player into a serious global player.

