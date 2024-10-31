From KTM 390 Adventure to RE Electric: 5 bikes to watch out for at EICMA 2024

The EICMA Motorcycle Show held in Milan, Italy, is considered the ultimate event for two-wheeler manufacturers to showcase new bikes. While EICMA was on the back burner over the last few years in the aftermath of the pandemic, the show is making a grand comeback this year with major two-wheeler players in attendance once again. With the show set to kick off on November 4, 2024, there’s plenty to look forward to for Indian customers with a host of offerings set to arrive in India sooner than later. Here’s a look at the top five motorcycles you need to watch out for at EICMA 2024.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will get a complete overhaul with a new design, bigger engine, more variants, and even more capabilities

1. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure

The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure range has been confirmed to debut globally at EICMA 2024. The highly anticipated motorcycle will get a complete overhaul with a new design, chassis, and a bigger 399 cc engine. Leaked specs about the motorcycle revealed that the 390 Adventure family will grow in the newest avatar with the R & X variants targeted at off-roading and touring, while there will also be an Enduro and a Supermoto iteration. Notably, all of these bikes will be built in India by Bajaj Auto for domestic and global markets. The new KTM 390 Adventure range is expected to arrive in India soon after its global unveiling.

Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle is expected to be inspired by the brand's Flying Flea motorcycle used in World War II, hinting at a slender frame and compact proportions

2. Royal Enfield Electric Bike

Royal Enfield is expected to showcase a host of new offerings at EICMA this year. The company has already revealed the Interceptor Bear 650, a scrambler-styled version based on the Interceptor 650. Moreover, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is also expected to make a public debut at EICMA. However, the motorcycle that’ll truly be pathbreaking for the manufacturer will be its first-ever all-electric offering. The company has teased its maiden electric motorcycle, which seems to be inspired by the RE Flying Flea motorcycles used in World War II. Spy shots also revealed the bike to get retro styling coupled with a slim frame. More details on RE’s maiden electric motorcycle will be revealed on November 4.

The next generation Hero XPulse is expected to get a new engine and chassis with better performance and highway capability over the current XPulse 200 4V

3. New-Gen Hero XPulse

The next generation of the Hero XPulse will make its debut at EICMA this year. The motorcycle has already been teased and is one of the four new products that the two-wheeler giant plans to showcase under the Hero and Vida brands. There’s no word on what the new XPulse will be powered by but the motorcycle is expected to either get a 210 cc motor from the Karizma XMR or reveal an all-new 250 cc engine that will go on to power more motorcycles in the brand’s future lineup. The new XPulse is also expected to level up in terms of capability Sporting better hardware, more electronic aids and enhanced off-road capability over the current XPulse 200 4V. More details will be disclosed closer to the debut.

Hero is expected to debut the near-production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept at EICMA this year, which will be a brand new 250 cc streetfighter motorcycle and possibly its new flagship in the Xtreme family

4. Hero 250 cc Sport Bike & Vida Electric Two-Wheeler

Also expected from the house of Hero will be a new 250 cc sport bike joining the new-gen XPulse at EICMA this year. This is expected to be a near-production version of the Hero 2.5R Xtunt concept showcased last year and could translate into the new Xtreme 250R streetfighter motorcycle. Hero is also expected to debut new electric scooters and even a motorcycle under the Vida brand. The manufacturer showcased the Vida V1 coupe last year along with an electric trail bike and a children’s e-bike at the last EICMA, and it’ll be interesting to see more concepts or even production bikes making it to the show this year.

The Aprilia Tuareg 457 was spied in the rally-ready avatar and could be showcased in the same format at EICMA this year to gauge customer interest

5. Aprilia Tuareg 457

Aprilia firmly established India as its base with the RS 457, a made-in-India global model, and the brand is expected to expand the lineup with a street-naked and possibly an adventure bike. While the Aprilia Tuono 457 was always expected to be the next iteration on the 457 platform, the company showcased an adventure tourer as well at EICMA this year to gauge customer interest. Dubbed the Aprilia Tuareg 457, the bike was spotted in a rally-ready package during the Africa Eco Rally recently and the company could reveal the same at the show as a prototype. The final version could be a few years away from launch. That said, Aprilia has not teased anything for EICMA yet on its social media handles, so we will have to wait to check out the Italian brand's final plans.

Special Mention

Ultraviolette aims to set the record for the highest top speed and fastest quarter-mile for an Indian motorcycle with the F99. It was first showcased at EICMA 2023

Ultraviolette Automotive

Another Indian player confirmed to participate in EICMA this year is Ultraviolette Automotive. The Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker will showcase the F77 Mach 2 at the show for European customers. However, it needs to be seen if the brand has any surprises in store like the F99 racing platform unveiled last year at the event. UV's participation at EICMA also holds more importance with the brand set to commence sales in more markets across Europe soon after the show.

