From Classic 650 to Bullet 650: Here are upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 650

One of the upcoming 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield will be the Classic 650, set to be the most affordable motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup. The name of the motorcycle will be "Classic 650 Twin," as the manufacturer has filed a new nameplate trademark for it.

Previous spy shots have confirmed that the styling will be similar to the current Classic 350, but with larger dimensions due to its basis on the Shotgun 650's platform. To make the motorcycle more affordable, several changes have been made. For instance, it features telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The headlamp is the same LED unit found on newer Royal Enfield motorcycles. While it is not the brightest in the segment, many riders may opt for additional lighting solutions. The bike also includes a small cowl over the headlamp and halogen pilot lamps, similar to those on 350 cc models. The turn indicators are standard halogen units with orange lenses.

The exhaust is expected to resemble that of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, but with a chrome finish instead of a blacked-out look. The engine will also have chrome casings instead of black powder-coated ones. The fenders are likely shared with the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, but the rear number plate housing and tail lamp will be different. The motorcycle is expected to run on spoked wheels, with alloy wheels available on higher variants or as an official accessory.