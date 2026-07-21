Four bobber bikes in India I would buy under ₹5 lakh to cruise in style

Bobber bikes have been an integral part within pop culture, considering its shape and its appeal to solo riders. These bikes have been featured in popular movies like the Bikeriders, Easy Rider, X-Men Origings: Wolverine and the Great Escape, among others. Who could forget the scene where Wolverine from X-Men was tearing the asphalt on a 1963 Harley-Davidson Panhead? The similar bobber stance is available in the Indian market, and these four bikes offer it for under ₹5 lakh: