Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Best of best offers on two-wheelers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM
  • Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days Sale' includes discounts on motorcycles and scooters, featuring popular models like Pulsar 125 and Hero Glamour.
The Hero Karizma XMR is the flagship product for the manufacturer and is currently being offered on discount by Flipkart.

The holiday season has commenced, bringing with it a wave of discounts and promotions. While reductions on consumer electronics and clothing have become a standard practice, the e-commerce platform Flipkart is also providing discounts on two-wheelers as part of its 'Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.' The platform asserts that it serves 12,000 pin codes across over 700 cities.

Flipkart is offering several motorcycles and electric scooters at a discounted price. There are also other offers on credit cards, cashbacks and even EMIs. Here are ten motorcycles that Flipkart is offering on discounts.

Bajaj Pulsar 125

The Pulsar is one of the most popular motorcycle names in the Indian market. Flipkart is offering the Pulsar 125 for a starting price of 79,843 whereas the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle is 81,843. The Pulsar 125 is the smallest and the most affordable Pulsar in the brand's lineup.

Hero Glamour

Flipkart is also selling the Hero Glamour which is a commuter model from the homegrown manufacturer. The company is selling the Drum and Disc variant as well as the XTEC versions. The prices start at 81,098 and go up to 86,998.

Bajaj Dominar 250

The Dominar 250 is the younger sibling to the Dominar 400 which has become a popular choice for people who like to tour on their motorcycles. The Dominar 250 uses less premium parts and a smaller engine but still retains that bulky and attractive look. The ex-showroom price of the Bajaj Dominar 250 is 1,85,894 but Flipkart is selling it for 1,83,894.

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero MotoCorp brought back the Karizma moniker in an all-new avatar earlier this year. It is currently the flagship motorcycle that the brand is offering. Hero sells the Karizma XMR for 1,80,900 ex-showroom whereas Flipkart has priced the motorcycle at 1,78,900.

Hero Splendor+ XTEC

Hero Splendor is one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in the Indian market especially in the rural areas. It is known for its reliability, affordable maintenance, low price and high fuel efficiency. The prices of the Splendor+ XTEC starts at 92,515 whereas Flipkart is offering the motorcycle for 80,161.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
